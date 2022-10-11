(Leon) -- Martensdale-St. Marys, Central Decatur and Nodaway Valley claimed championships at the Pride of Iowa Conference Meet on Tuesday.
Martensdale-St. Marys had 39 points to edge past Central Decatur’s 42 and Mount Ayr’s 53 in the girl’s team race. Wayne had 88 in fourth place.
The Blue Devils team championship came behind an individual title from freshman Karson Oberender, who ran a 22:10.87 to win the meet. Kaleigh Harvey of Southeast Warren was second in 22:46.42, Maclaine German of Martensdale-St. Marys took third in 23:07.32, Nodaway Valley’s Jazz Christensen was fourth with a time of 23:17.96 and Central Decatur’s Addyson Schreck rounded out the top five with a time of 23:38.81.
Harrisen Bevan of Central Decatur, Mount Ayr’s Anne Newton, Autumn Elbert of Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr’s Makenna Jones and Wayne’s Ava Goben rounded out the top 10 in that order. Check out the rest of the top 15:
11. Karlie Larsen, Mount Ayr
12. Aniston Jones, Central Decatur
13. Ellie Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys
14. Hadley Bell, Central Decatur
15. Abigail Leahy, Central Decatur
Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg claimed the individual boy’s championship with a time of 17:52.91. Southeast Warren’s Ronan Jimenez was the runner-up with an 18:30.68, and Central Decatur’s Vincent Carcamo led the Cardinals to a team championship with a third-place run in 18:31.60.
The Cardinals also placed Joe Sheetz fifth with a time of 19:07.47 while Gunnar Smith ran seventh and Kyle Linhart took 15th. Central Decatur had 50 points to win the meet by 15 over Nodaway Valley and 16 over Martensdale-St. Marys. Wayne had 87, Southeast Warren put up 91 and Southwest Valley had 157.
Rylan Jimenez of Southeast Warren was the other member of the top five, finishing with a fourth-place time of 18:58.13. Malachi Broers of Nodaway Valley (6th), Aden Moore from Martensdale-St. Marys (8th), East Union’s Jacob Driskill (9th) and Nodaway Valley’s Tyler Cooper (10th) rounded out the top 10.
Others in the top 15:
11. Levi Moss, Wayne
12. Teagan Dorenkamp, Martensdale-St. Marys
13. Max Pollock, Wayne
14. Elijah Wheeldon, Martensdale-St. Marys
View the complete results from the meet below.