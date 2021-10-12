(KMAland) -- Central Decatur picked up a pair of conference championships on their home course on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown below.
Pride of Iowa Conference at Central Decatur
The Central Decatur girls scored 52 points, edging Martensdale-St. Marys for the title. The Cardinals had four medalists: Hadley Bell (fifth), Harrisen Bevan (seventh), Aniston Jones (eighth) and Addyson Schreck (15th).
Martensdale-St. Marys' Ellie Baker managed to win the title in a time of 20:59. Teammate Josephine Wearmouth was 10th and Maryann Hart was 13th. Nodaway Valley's Jazz Christensen was second, Wayne's Ava Goben (third) and Mount Ayr's Karly Elwood (fourth) completed the top five. East Union's Jillian Valencia (sixth), Wayne's Hagan Arnold (ninth), Mount Ayr's Karly Larsen (11th), Nodaway Valley's Annika Nelson (13th) and Lily Day (14th) also medaled.
On the boys side, CD made it a sweep and a repeat with 33 points and an individual championships from William Gillis (16:36). Vincent Carcamo, Gunner Smith and Tate Swartz were sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively. Glenn Oesch and Joe Sheetz also medaled by finishing 12th and 13th.
Nodaway Valley finished second, led by a runner-up finish from Doug Berg (16:46). Teammate Malachi Broers also medaled with an 11th-place finish. Wayne put three in the top 15: RC Hicks (third), Levi Moss (fifth) and Ty Earls (14th). Other medalists include Southeast Warren's Ronan and Rylan Jimenez (fourth and ninth) and East Union's Jacob Driskill (10th)