(KMAland) -- Results from OABCIG and the 275 Conference meet, where Tyler Blay and West Nodaway and South Holt's Reese Morris claimed conference championships.
Bob Saunders Classic (at OABCIG)
The Denison-Schleswig boys had two in the top 13 and placed second at the Bob Saunders Classic in Ida Grove on Monday.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Individuals**
None
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
7. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (208 points)
11. Denison-Schleswig (257 points)
15. Woodbine (344 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Individuals**
7. Adolfo Vargas, Denison-Schleswig (18:31.10)
13. Leo Flores, Denison-Schleswig (18:47.30)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
2. Denison-Schleswig (111 points)
7. Woodbine (181 points)
14. Boyer Valley (364 points)
View the complete results below.
Western Iowa Conference Meet (at Missouri Valley)
Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge, Treynor’s Cole Dooley, the Logan-Magnolia girls and the Missouri Valley boys all claimed WIC championships on Monday.
View the complete recap and full results at our Local Sports News Page.
275 Conference Meet (at Maryville)
South Holt’s Reese Morris and Tyler Blay of West Nodaway were individual champions at the 275 Conference Meet in Maryville. West Nodaway’s boys had 28 points to win the meet, placing three in the top four and four in the top nine.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Individuals**
1. Reese Morris, South Holt (22:17.90)
2. Aubrey Watkins, Rock Port (22:47.20)
3. Olivia Prussman, South Holt (24:12.60)
4. Makayla Bohart, South Holt (24:19.80)
5. Andrea Riley, Platte Valley (24:46.90)
8. Hayleigh Vincent, East Atchison (26:40.90)
9. Sierra Wiederholt, Platte Valley (28:34.30)
10. Emma Akers, Mound City (29:08.90)
12. Brooklyn Wennihan, East Atchison (30:57.10)
13. Alexis Bywater, East Atchison (32:30.80)
15. Jaecey Hill, East Atchison (32:42.80)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
2. East Atchison (31 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Individuals**
1. Tyler Blay, West Nodaway (16:51.20)
2. Duke Ingraham, West Nodaway (17:36.20)
3. Lane Zembles, Mound City (17:45.10)
4. Riley Blay, West Nodaway (18:14.70)
5. Dawson Fansher, South Holt (18:24.70)
6. Keaton Zembles, Mound City (18:40.30)
7. Jordan Graf, East Atchison (19:14.70)
8. Caleb Lucas, Rock Port (19:43.00)
9. Preston Bateman, West Nodaway (19:55.40)
10. Zach Dominguez, Mound City (20:13.70)
11. Quinton Livengood, Mound City (20:22.60)
12. Hunter Bennett, East Atchison (20:30.90)
13. William Heck, Mound City (20:46.10)
14. Daniel Lesher, East Atchison (21:00.80)
15. Carl Carver, Mound Cit (21:25.20)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. West Nodaway (28 points)
2. Mound City (36 points)
3. East Atchison (62 points)
View complete results below.