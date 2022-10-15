(KMAland) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls and Woodbine boys team championships at Missouri Valley while Riley Blay of West Nodaway claimed an individual title at West Platte on Saturday in KMAland cross country.
Missouri Valley Invitational
The Logan-Magnolia girls had four of the top five and scored 21 points to win the Missouri Valley Invitational. IKM-Manning had 59 in second while AHSTW was third with 79, Woodbine had 87 in fourth and Boyer Valley scored 99 in fifth.
Allyson Johnsen of Logan-Magnolia ran to another championship in 19:43.1 while Madison Sporrer (20:09.8), Mya Moss (20:18.1) and Haedyn Hall (20:24.2) also ran well in third, fourth and fifth, respectively, for the Panthers. Carly Henderson of Riverside was second in 19:56.5.
Riverside’s Bailey Richardson took sixth, Adyson Lapel of Woodbine was seventh, AHSTW’s Ava Paulsen and Rylie Knop ran eighth and ninth and IKM-Manning’s Raegan Garrison was 10th.
The rest of the top 15:
11. Nicole Sherer, Woodbine
12. Emily Albertsen, IKM-Manning
13. Greylan Hornbeck, Logan-Magnolia
14. Julianna Stribe, IKM-Manning
15. Mariah Falkena, Boyer Valley
The Woodbine boys claimed the team championship in Missouri Valley, finishing with 25 points. IKM-Manning had 52, Riverside scored 55, East Mills put up 129 and Missouri Valley finished with 135 to finish out the team top five. Griswold, Heartland Christian and West Harrison were sixth through eighth.
Landon Bendgen of Woodbine was the champion in 15:39.84 while Caden Keller of IKM-Manning was next in 16:25.54. Gunner Wagner of Woodbine ran 17:15.81 in third, Mason McCready from Riverside took fourth with a time of 17:26.05 and Lane Vennink of Woodbine came in fifth with a time of 17:31.00.
Reed Hinners of IKM-Manning, Thomas Tremel from Woodbine, Brody Henderson of Riverside, Woodbine’s Adam Barry and Nathan Johnson of IKM-Manning also scored in the top 10. Others scoring in the top 15 were Eric Duhachek of Riverside (11th), Gavin Andersen of Heartland Christian (12th), Riverside’s Dawson Henderson (13th), IKM-Manning’s Camden Morris (14th) and Steven Barrett of East Mills (15th). Caleb Hatch of AHSW finished in 12th place.
View the complete results linked here.
West Platte Invitational
Riley Blay of West Nodaway won the West Platte Invitational with a time of 16:12.4. Find the complete results from the meet linked here.