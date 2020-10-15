(KMAland) -- Results from the MRC meet, the Ron Landphair and Nebraska districts where 24 individuals and four teams qualified for state.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE INVITATIONAL AT IWCC
Sioux City North nearly posted a perfect score in winning the boys MRC championship while Kaia Downs of Sioux City East and the Heelan girls won championships as well. View the top 15 and team standings below.
**Top 15 Girls Finishers**
1. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East (19:18.70)
2. Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North (20:13.50)
3. Grace Mahaney, Bishop Heelan (20:40.10)
4. Sophia Karras, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20:53.60)
5. Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan (21:02.50)
6. Sydney Helt, Sioux City East (21:13.30)
7. Maddie Demke, Bishop Heelan (21:19.00)
8. Jada Newburg, Bisohp Heelan (21:44.30)
9. Nicole Zuehl, Sioux City North (22:08.80)
10. Paige Bracker, Abraham Lincoln (22:13.20)
11. Mia Conley, Bishop Heelan (22:21.10)
12. Scarlett Walsh, Bishop Heelan (22:26.60)
13. Lillian Garay, Sioux City North (22:30.30)
14. Mia Norton, Sioux City North (22:34.10)
15. Lydia Heald, Sioux City East (22:46.40)
**Girls Team Standings**
1. Bishop Heelan (34 points)
2. Sioux City North (58 points)
3. Sioux City East (78 points)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (83 points)
5. Abraham Lincoln (139 points)
6. LeMars (144 points)
7. Thomas Jefferson (176 points)
8. Sioux City West (255 points)
**Top 15 Boys Finishers**
1. Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North (16:07.30)
2. Will Lohr, Sioux City North (16:35.70)
3. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (16:50.40)
4. Yemane Kifle, Sioux City North (16:50.80)
5. Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson (16:57.60)
6. Beshanena Gutema, Sioux City North (17:07.70)
7. Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North (17:09.00)
8. Colin Greenwell, Sioux City North (17:16.70)
9. Juan Martinez, Thomas Jefferson (17:38.60)
10. Jason Sudtelgte, LeMars (17:47.30)
11. Carlos Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17:53.50)
12. Kaden Wingert, LeMars (17:56.10)
14. Ethan Hulinsky, LeMars (18:08.60)
15. Jackson Sudtelgte, LeMars (18:11.80)
**Boys Team Standings**
1. Sioux City North (16 points)
2. LeMars (67 points)
3. Thomas Jefferson (84 points)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (115 points)
5. Sioux City East (121 points)
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic (171 points)
7. Abraham Lincoln (175 points)
8. Sioux City West (252 points)
View complete results from the meet below.
RON LANDPHAIR INVITATIONAL AT MOUNT AYR
Mount Ayr had three in the top 13 to win the girls meet while Maryville put four in the top nine to win the boys event at the Ron Landphair Invitational. Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars and Randy Jimenez of Southeast Warren also ran to individual wins.
View the area finishers in the top 15 and area team standings below.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
1. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (20:28.28)
2. J’Lyn Knutson, Melcher-Dallas (21:10.35)
4. McKinna Hogan, Lenox (22:04.52)
5. Gabrielle Valencia, East Union (22:07.13)
6. Aniston Jones, Central Decatur (22:21.39)
7. Makayla Jones, Mount Ayr (22:42.22)
9. Karlie Larsen, Mount Ayr (22:42.22)
10. Christa Cass, Orient-Macksburg (22:59.94)
11. Cheyanne Bruns, Twin Cedars (23:16.84)
12. Harrisen Bevan, Central Decatur (23:26.71)
13. Natalie Schaefer, Mount Ayr (23:33.96)
14. Hagan Arnold, Wayne (23:39.04)
15. Mia South, CAM (23:42.08)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
1. Mount Ayr (56 points)
2. Twin Cedars (66 points)
3. CAM (100 points)
4. Southwest Valley (116 points)
5. Wayne (125 points)
6. Central Decatur (126 points)
8. East Union (131 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
1. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren (16:34.01)
2. Garrett Dumke, Maryville (16:40.77)
3. Jag Galaphin, Maryville (17:26.78)
4. Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley (17:32.69)
5. Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley (17:35.06)
6. Cale Sterling, Maryville (17:53.70)
7. Ronan Jimenez, Southeast Warren (17:55.61)
8. Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley (18:00.18)
9. Connor Blackford, Maryville (18:02.68)
10. RC Hicks, Wayne (18:07.9)
11. Cole Jorgenson, Sidney (18:14.17)
12. Tate Swartz, Central Decatur (18:38.38)
14. Ethan Follman, CAM (18:45.79)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. Maryville (54 points)
2. Nodaway Valley (65 points)
4. Southeast Warren (130 points)
5. Wayne (148 points)
6. Ankeny Christian (163 points)
7. CAM (171 points)
8. Central Decatur (173 points)
10. Orient-Macksburg (219 points)
11. East Union (228 points)
12. Martensdale-St. Marys (340 points)
Find complete results linked below.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 1 AT SKUTT CATHOLIC
The Plattsmouth boys team, two Nebraska City runners and another Plattsmouth Blue Devil are moving on to the Class B state cross country meet.
**KMAland Girls Individual State Qualifiers**
13. Chloe Schaulis, Nebraska City (21:36.31)
15. Natalie Briggs, Plattsmouth (22:05.99)
View complete girls results linked here.
**KMAland Boys Individual State Qualifiers**
2. Sam Campin, Plattsmouth (17:03.95)
6. Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth (17:28.33)
8. Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth (17:49.54)
11. Carter Moss, Plattsmouth (17:58.35)
12. Sabir Musa, Nebraska City (17:58.46)
13. Jacob Zitek, Plattsmouth (18:01.13)
**KMAland Boys Team State Qualifiers**
2. Plattsmouth (27 points)
View complete boys results linked here.
NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT 1 DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST
Louisville’s boys advanced to state while other runners from Auburn, Conestoga, Syracuse and Falls City are also moving to state in Class C.
**KMAland Girls Individual State Qualifiers**
3. Danie Parriott, Conestoga (19:29.22)
6. Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse (19:53.84)
7. Sydney Binder, Auburn (20:05.72)
10. Sophie Korytowski, Louisville (20:25.12)
15. Charlee Peacock, Louisville (20:49.37)
View complete girls results linked here.
**KMAland Boys Individual State Qualifiers**
7. Jaxson Barnes, Louisville (17:20.24)
9. Eric Heard, Louisville (17:21.80)
12. Eli Bottom, Falls City (17:37.75)
13. Talon Ball, Louisville (17:42.11)
15. Jared Hawley, Falls City (17:47.23)
**KMAland Boys Team State Qualifiers**
2. Louisville (50 points)
View complete boys results linked here.
NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT 3 AT MALCOLM
Ashland-Greenwood’s girls qualified for state behind two runners in the top six.
**KMAland Girls Individual State Qualifiers**
3. Jaiden Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood (20:44.59)
6. Darby Walsh, Ashland-Greenwood (21:17.53)
**KMAland Girls Team State Qualifiers**
3. Ashland-Greenwood (42 points)
View complete girls and boys results below.
NEBRASKA CLASS D DISTRICT 1 AT MCCOOL JUNCTION
Palmyra’s girls are on to state while a Palmyra boy and Johnson County Central girl are also qualified.
**KMAland Girls Individual State Qualifiers**
2. Emily Frey, Palmyra (20:15.40)
3. Ashlei McDonald, Johnson County Central (20:29.30)
7. Ava Palm, Palmyra (21:09.20)
**KMAland Girls Team State Qualifiers**
3. Palmyra (28 points)
**KMAland Boys Individual State Qualifiers**
7. Drew Moyer, Palmyra (17:45.40)