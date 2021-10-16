Riley Blay .jpeg

(KMAland) -- Riley Blay, Colin Lillie and Courtney Sporrer won races and St. Albert boys and Logan-Magnolia girls were victorious in Missouri Valley on Saturday. 

AT Missouri Valley 

The Logan-Magnolia girls posted 31 points to take first. Courtney and Madison Sporrer took first and second in respective times of 20:01.31 and 20:02.40. Mariah Nolting was eighth, Greylan Hornbeck ninth and Haedyn Hall took 14th. 

The St. Albert girls took second behind a fourth-place day from Tyler Tingley, a seventh from Carly McKeever, 12th from Reese Duncan and 13th from Brenna Smith. 

Heartland Christian's Grace Steinmetz finished third, Boyer Valley's Mariah Falkena was fifth, IKM-Manning's Emily Albertsen took sixth and Rylie Knop (AHSTW) was 10th. Woodbine's Elise Olson (11th) and IKM-Manning Reagan Garrison (15th) also medaled. 

On the boys side, St. Albert edged Missouri Valley by eight points while Colin Lillie won the individual title in 16:49.59. Teammate Hadyn Piskorski was fifth, Adam Denny took 12th and Chase Morton was 15th. Missouri Valley had four medalists: Cody Gilpin (sixth), Brek Boruff (ninth), Will Gutzmer (10th) and Jacob Hoden (14th). 

IKM-Manning's Caden Keller and Heartland-Christian's Nicholas Milner finished third and fourth while Lane Sams (IKM-Manning) was 13th. Woodbine's Thomas Tremel took 11th. 

AT West Platte

Rock Port's Aubrey Watkins took 10th in the girls race in 22:33.50.  

Nodaway Valley's Riley Blay ran to an individual team title in 16:44.90 while Mound City's Keaton Zembles also medaled, claiming fifth in 17:58.90. Zembles led the Panthers to a fifth-place finish as a team.

