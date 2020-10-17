(KMAland) -- AHSTW girls, Missouri Valley boys, Courtney Sporrer, Quentin Dreyer and Tyler Blay were winners on Saturday in KMAland XC action.
MISSOURI VALLEY INVITATIONAL
AHSTW placed five in the top 11 to win the girls team race while Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia won the individual title. IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer topped the boys race, but Missouri Valley had four in the top 14 to win the team title by two points.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
1. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (20:50.5)
2. Reese Duncan, St. Albert (21:06.3)
3. Julia Kock, AHSTW (21:16.9)
4. Chloe Falkena, AHSTW (22:04.6)
5. Carly McKeever, St. Albert (22:37.2)
6. Holly Hoepner, AHSTW (22:42.7)
7. Mya Moss, Logan-Mangolia (22:49.0)
8. Jade Draman, AHSTW (22:50.1)
9. Greylan Hornbeck, Logan-Magnolia (22:51.1)
10. Brenna Smith, St. Albert (23:05.6)
11. Kailey Jons, AHSTW (23:14.0)
12. Abby Mandel, Boyer Valley (23:18.2)
13. Morgan Hanson, IKM-Manning (23:41.5)
14. Kiera Hochstein, Logan-Magnolia (23:42.9)
15. Julianna Stribe, IKM-Manning (23:47.4)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
1. AHSTW (23 points)
2. Logan-Magnolia (34 points)
3. Boyer Valley (95 points)
4. Missouri Valley (97 points)
5. Woodbine (114 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
1. Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning (17:52.9)
2. Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley (18:07.1)
3. Hadyn Piskorski, St. Albert (18:15.1)
4. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (18:27.1)
5. Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley (18:29.9)
6. Connor Keller, IKM-Manning (18:40.6)
7. Ben Schroder, Riverside (18:54.5)
8. Will Gutzmer, Missouri Valley (18:58.0)
9. Caden Keller, IKM-Manning (19:03.2)
10. Chase Morton, St. Albert (19:10.2)
11. Noah Bock, Logan-Magnolia (19:22.5)
12. Lane Sams, IKM-Manning (19:32.0)
13. Mason McCready, Riverside (19:32.6)
14. Jacob Hoden, Missouri Valley (19:41.9)
15. Jerett Jentzsch, East Mills (19:44.4)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. Missouri Valley (45 points)
2. IKM-Manning (47 points)
3. St. Albert (99 points)
4. Riverside (108 points)
5. Woodbine (112 points)
6. Logan-Magnolia (135 points)
7. East Mills (146 points)
View complete results linked here.
WEST PLATTE INVITATIONAL
West Nodaway’s Tyler Blay ran to a solid win while several others from the area placed in the top 15.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
9. Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (21:45.9)
15. Reese Morris, South Holt (22:31.0)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
6. North Andrew (128 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
1. Tyler Blay, West Nodaway (17:07.1)
11. Dawson Fansher, South Holt (18:27.1)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
4. West Nodaway (140 points)
9. Mound City (228 points)
View girls results linked here and boys results linked here.