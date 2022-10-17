(Maryville) -- The Platte Valley girls and Mound City boys won 275 Conference championships on Monday in KMAland cross country action.
Platte Valley had the top three finishers and scored 19 points, led by individual champion Mya Wray, who ran a 19:35.1. Andrea and Allison Riley were next with times of 21:19.5 and 21:39.6. Jayla Irvine of East Atchison was fourth with a 21:53.5, and Emalee Langford of Platte Valley finished fifth with a time of 22:45.5.
Others in the top 10 were Olivia Prussman of South Holt, East Atchison’s Brooklyn Wennihan, Platte Valley’s Kylie Holtman, East Atchison’s Kierra McDonald and Andrea Jenkins of North Nodaway. The others in the top 15:
11. Alexis Bywater, East Atchison
12. Hailey Fritz, South Holt
13. Kendal Straub, East Atchison
14. Emmie Voltmer, Mound City
15. Rylie Johnson, DeKalb
After Platte Valley’s 19 points that won the meet, East Atchison had 42 in second and South Holt took third with 59.
In the boy’s race, Riley Blay of West Nodaway was a dominant champion with a time of 15:38.9. Keaton Zembles of Mound City was second in 17:28.5, and Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas rounded out the top three with a time of 18:01.6. East Atchison’s Cole Anderson (18:32.9) and Nick Ivey of Mound City (18:58.3) were also in the top five.
Rock Port’s Augustus Heintz, Mound City’s Jadon Griffin and Chauncey Brown, Cowen O’Riley of East Atchison and Platte Valley’s Ethan Holtman were sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively. The rest of the top 15:
11. Clayton Vernon, East Atchison
12. Jacob Perry, Platte Valley
13. Jarrad Jamison, East Atchison
14. Quin Staten, East Atchison
15. Dakota Evans, Rock Port
Mound City had 24 points to win the team championship while East Atchison was the only other team to score with 32. View the complete results from the meet below.