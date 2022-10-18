(Kansas City) -- The Maryville boys claimed the Midland Empire Conference championship on Tuesday.
The Spoofhounds had two of the top three finishers and three of the top six on their way to 37 points, edging past Chillicothe and their 41 points.
Bradley Deering was the runner-up for Maryville, posting a time of 17:15.34, while Dylan Masters ran 17:21.68 in third. Connor Blackford took sixth, and Colton Berry was 10th for the ‘Hounds.
In the girl’s race, Maryville had 50 points to take third. The Spoofhounds actually tied for second but lost out via the sixth-runner tiebreak. Katherine Pohren ran fourth with a time of 21:47.87, and Ellie Parsons and Meah Schommer were seventh and eighth, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.