(St. Joseph) -- Jag Galapin and his Maryville team claimed Midland Empire Conference championships on Tuesday.
Galapin ran a winning time of 17:44.64 and finished first in a 1-2-3 finish for the Spoofhounds. Connor Blackford and Cale Sterling were next while Dylan Masters and Bradley Deering placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Masson Marriott was 13th and Braiden Bloomquist finished 15th for the ‘Hounds, which won the conference title with 17 points.
In the girls meet, Caroline Pohren led Maryville with a ninth place finish. View the complete results from the meet linked here.