(Syracuse) -- Auburn’s Sydney Binder and the Plattsmouth boys were winners on Friday at the Syracuse Rich Zigler Invitational.
Binder ran a 19:37.04 to win another individual championship while Plattsmouth had four of the top 14 runners in the boys race on their way to 31 points and the team title.
Check out KMAland top 15 finishers and team standings below. Complete results can be viewed here.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
1. Sydney Binder, Auburn (19:37.04)
3. Jaiden Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood (19:55.79)
6. Danie Parriott, Conestoga (20:10.82)
7. Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse (20:24.83)
9. Chloe Schaulis, Nebraska City (20:40.47)
14. Natalie Briggs, Plattsmouth (20:55.26)
15. Darby Waslh, Ashland-Greenwood (20:56.19)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
4. Ashland-Greenwood (72 points)
5. Nebraska City (81 points)
6. Auburn (101 points)
7. Plattsmouth (108 points)
8. Syracuse (110 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
3. Sam Campin, Plattsmouth (16:2171)
4. Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth (16:22.20)
9. Eli Bottom, Falls City (16:54.36)
10. Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth (16:56.09)
14. Jacob Zitek, Plattsmouth (17:03.36)
15. Sabir Musa, Nebraska City (17:04.54)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. Plattsmouth (31 points)
6. Nebraska City (101 points)
8. Conestoga (167 points)
9. Falls City (172 points)
11. Auburn (206 points)
12. Syracuse (226 points)