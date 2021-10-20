(KMAland) -- Four KMAland teams and 14 individuals from the area are moving to the state cross country meet following SQMs in 3A and 4A. View recaps and full results below.
3A SQM at LeMars
The Glenwood girls and boys won district championships to advance to the state meet. The Rams were led by runner-up finishes from Madelyn Berglund and Bryant Keller in the girls and boys races, respectively.
Brooklyn Schultz placed 10th and Rachel Mullennax ran 14th for the Glenwood girls, and Liam Hays and Andrew Smith placed third and fifth, respectively, in the boys race. The girls had 59 points and the boys 56 to win their respective meets.
Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik placed fifth to qualify for state individually, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Carlos Rodriguez and Hayden Gamble also qualified with 11th and 14th place finishes.
View the complete girls results here and the complete boys results here.
3A SQM at Winterset
The Harlan girls are moving on to the state meet following a third place finish. Lindsey Sonderman and Kaia Bieker ran second and third, respectively, and Harlan scored 70 points to place third.
Atlantic’s Ava Rush (5th) and Claire Pellett (11th) and Creston’s Riley Degonia (12th) also qualified individually with finishes in the top 12.
In the boys race, Michael Pottebaum (6th) and Jacob Greving (14th) of Kuemper Catholic and Atlantic’s Drew Engler (9th) qualified.
View the complete results from the girls meet linked here and the boys meet linked here.
4A SQM at Ankeny
The Sioux City North boys are on to state after scoring 20 points to win their district. William Lohr, Natnael Kifle and Gabe Nash went 1-2-3 while Yemane Kifle finished fifth and Beshanena Gutema placed ninth.
Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn will also return to state after finishing fourth in the race. Ryan Campbell of Sioux City East was 14th.
In the girls race, Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs and Ivy Mehlhaff placed fourth and 10th, respectively, and Elizabeth Jordan of Sioux City North finished eighth to advance to state.
View the complete results from the girls meet here and the boys meet here.
4A SQM at Indianola
No area teams or individuals qualified for state. View the complete results for the girls here and the boys here.