(KMAland) -- State qualifying cross country meet results from Spencer, Winterset and Council Bluffs.
CLASS 3A SQM AT SPENCER
The Harlan girls team and Harlan’s Trey Gross are all going on to state along with two other MRC teams and several individual runners from the conference. View the advancers below.
**KMAland Girls Individual State Qualifiers**
2. Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic (19:33.55)
3. Grace Mahaney, Bishop Heelan Catholic (19:35.25)
5. Kaia Bieker, Harlan (19:51.77)
6. Sophia Karras, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19:53.25)
7. Brecken Van Baale, Harlan (19:55.58)
10. Jada Newberg, Bishop Heelan Catholic (20:05.24)
11. Abi Albertsen, Harlan (20:06.46)
14. Maddie Demke, Bishop Heelan Catholic (20:18.22)
15. Liv Freund, Harlan (20:30.77)
**KMAland Girls Team State Qualifiers**
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic (49 points)
2. Harlan (68 points)
**KMAland Boys Individual State Qualifiers**
4. Trey Gross, Harlan (16:29.11)
10. Kaden Wingert, LeMars (16:49.25)
11. Jason Sudtelgte, LeMars (16:49.72)
13. Carlos Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17:01.52)
14. Jackson Sudtelgte, LeMars (17:02.53)
15. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17:04.95)
**KMAland Boys Team State Qualifiers**
2. LeMars (82 points)
View the complete results linked here.
CLASS 3A SQM AT WINTERSET
Find the full recap from the meet at our Local Sports News Page.
**KMAland Girls Individual State Qualifiers**
4. Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic (19:40)
6. Braelyn Baker, Creston (19:59)
7. Paige Davis, Creston (20:02)
8. Emma Hughes, Glenwood (20:03)
9. Lauren Hughes, Glenwood (20:03)
11. Erin Schultz, Glenwood (20:08)
15. Riley Wiese, Glenwood (20:10)
**KMAland Girls Team State Qualifiers**
2. Glenwood (66 points)
**KMAland Boys Individual State Qualifiers**
4. Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic (16:16)
6. Andrew Smith, Glenwood (16:39)
10. Zane Berg, Atlantic (16:58)
11. Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic (16:59)
13. Liam Hays, Glenwood (17:00)
14. Clayton Stafford, Creston (17:00)
**KMAland Boys Team State Qualifiers**
3. Glenwood (103 points)
CLASS 4A SQM AT COUNCIL BLUFFS
Find the complete recap from the Council Bluffs SQM at our Local Sports News Page.
**KMAland Girls Individual State Qualifiers**
1. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East (19:00.0)
6. Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North (19:39.4)
**KMAland Girls Individual State Qualifiers**
None
**KMAland Boys Individual State Qualifiers**
1. Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North (16:09.0)
2. Will Lohr, Sioux City North (16:25.5)
3. Aiden Booton, Thomas Jefferson (10:38.6)
4. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (16:42.7)
6. Yemane Kifle, Sioux City North (16:55.6)
8. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (17:00.1)
9. Beshanena Gutema, Sioux City North (17:00.3)
10. Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North (17:00.5)
11. Colin Greenwell, Sioux City North (17:01.9)
**KMAland Boys Team State Qualifiers**
1. Sioux City North (26 points)