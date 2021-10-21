(KMAland) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls, Woodbine girls and boys and 15 other individuals all punched their tickets to Fort Dodge on Thursday in KMAland cross country.
Class 1A State Qualifying Meets
AT Panorama
The Logan-Magnolia girls went 1-2 and advanced to state with a district championship. The Panthers scored 39 points behind Courtney and Madison Sporrer, which finished in the top two spots.
Mariah Falkena of Boyer Valley placed third, Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger took fifth, Emily Albertsen of IKM-Manning was seventh and AHSTW’s Rylie Knop finished 10th to all qualify for the state meet.
In the boys race, Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg (3rd), Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley (4th) and Caden Keller from IKM-Manning (7th) all punched their ticket to Fort Dodge.
View the complete results from the girls meet linked here and the boys meet linked here.
AT Pekin
Six KMAland conference runners qualified for state in Pekin. Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin was the high finisher with a runner-up in the girls race. Martensdale-St. Marys freshman Ellie Baker is also moving to Fort Dodge.
Wayne’s RC Hicks and Levi Moss placed third and sixth, respectively, while Ronan Jimenez of Southeast Warren was eighth and Daniel Schoening from Ankeny Christian finished 10th.
View the complete girls results linked here and the boys results linked here.
AT Ridge View
The Woodbine girls and boys both advanced on to state with runner-up team finishes at Ridge View.
Addison Murdock led the Tigers with a third place finish as Woodbine scored 86 points in the girls meet.
On the boys side, Gunner Wagner placed third and Landon Bendgen was fifth for the Tigers, which had 71 points in second.
Missouri Valley’s Cody Gilpin and Brek Boruff also ran well in fourth and eighth, respectively, to qualify for the state meet.
View the complete girls results here and the complete boys results here.
AT Southwest Valley
Find the complete recap from the meet linked here.
Class 2A State Qualifying Meets
AT Southeast Valley
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page later tonight. Follow @TrevMaeder96 on Twitter for results.