(St. Joseph) -- Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray ran to a title at Saturday's St. Joseph Christian Invitational.
Wray's title led Platte Valley to a team title with 18 points. Andrea Riley finished third (21:38.80) while Allison Riley was fifth in 22:08.20 and Emalee Langford was eighth in 23:14.00.
South Holt's Olivia Prussman also medaled, taking 13th in 24:09.40.
In the boys race, Mound City's Keaton Zembles was the top KMAland finisher with a third-place outing in 18:12.00. Zembles' performance led the Panthers to a third-place finish in the team standings.
Rock Port's Caleb Lucas was seventh in 18:36.60 while teammate Augustus Heintz was 10th in 19:30.00.
Platte Valley had two medalists: Jacob Peery (11th in 19:31.00) and Ethan Holtman (15th in 20:20.80). Mound City's Jadon Griffin was 12th in 19:33.30.
Find the full results here.