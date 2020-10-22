(KMAland) -- Twin Cedars' Rylee Dunkin is another state cross country qualifier from a KMAland conference on Thursday.
CLASS 1A SQM AT MOUNT AYR
View the complete recap linked here.
CLASS 1A SQM AT PEKIN
Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars won the girls individual championship to advance to the state meet. View the complete results linked here.
**KMAland Girls Individual State Qualifiers**
1. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (20:31.2)
