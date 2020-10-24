(KMAland) -- West Nodaway’s Tyler Bray posted the fastest time in Class 1 this year on his way to winning the St. Joseph Christian Invitational on Saturday.
Blay ran a 16:27.00 and was joined in the top four by teammates Duke Ingraham (2nd) and Riley Blay (4th) to lead the Rockets to 49 points and the meet win.
Check out the area top 15 finishers below and the compete results below that.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Individual Finishers**
2. Reese Morris, South Holt (21:56.00)
4. Aubrey Watkins, Rock Port (22:13.00)
10. Andrea Riley, Platte Valley (23:21.00)
11. Olivia Prussman, South Holt (23:30.00)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
None
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Individual Finishers**
1. Tyler Blay, West Nodaway (16:27.00)
2. Duke Ingraham, West Nodaway (17:36.00)
4. Riley Blay, West Nodaway (17:55.00)
8. Dawson Fansher, South Holt (18:35.00)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. West Nodaway (49 points)