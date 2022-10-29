(Platte City) – The Platte Valley, East Atchison and North Andrew girls and the Mound City, East Atchison and Maryville boys cross country teams all qualified for state Saturday. Check out the full results below.
Class 1 Girls District Championships
The Platte Valley girls ran away with the team title, while East Atchison and North Andrew both qualified as teams to State Cross Country.
Platte Valley had three of the top four finishers to tally 25 points. Mya Wray (21:06.52) took the individual title, while teammate Andrea Riley (22:05.83) was second and Allison Riley (22:29.95) was fourth. Emalee Langford finished 12th and Mylie Holtman was 14th to round out the scoring.
East Atchison scored 67 points to finish third, just one point out of second place. Jayla Irvine finished in fifth to lead the Wolves, followed by Brooklyn Wennihan (11th), Kierra McDonald (26th) and Alexis Bywater (28th).
North Andrew grabbed the final team qualifying spot in fourth, paced by a third-place finish from Jaclyn Riedinger.
You can view the full results here.
Class 1 Boys District Championships
The Mound City boys took the team title, while East Atchison was a runner-up to advance to the State Cross Country Meet.
Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay won the individual title by nearly one minute, beating out Mound City’s Keaton Zembles. Mound City’s lineup was rounded out by Jadon Griffin (6th), Nicholas Ivey (7th), Chauncey Brown (16th) and Quinton Livengood (43rd).
East Atchison was led by a fifth-place finish from Cole Anderson. Daniel Lester took 11th, Ian Stepp was 18th, Clayton Vernon was 25th and Cowen O’Riley finished 28th to round out the scoring.
Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas finished third individually.
Full results can be found here.
Class 3 Girls District Championships
Maryville’s Katherine Pohren (14th) and Ellie Parsons (20th) both qualified for the State Cross Country Meet.
You can view full results here.
Class 3 Boys District Championships
The Maryville boys finished second in the team race to qualify for the State Cross Country Meet. The Spoofhounds scored 73 points, finishing behind St. Michael the Archangel with 29 points.
Dylan Masters finished fourth, while Bradley Deering was seventh to lead Marvyille. Connor Blackford (12th), Colton Berry (14th) and Grant Smail (37th) rounded out the scoring.
Full results can be found here.