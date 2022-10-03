(KMAland) -- Doug Berg, Addison Murdock, Patrick Heffernan and the Woodbine girls and boys were winners in KMAland cross country on Monday.
Nodaway Valley Invitational
Doug Berg ran to a win at his home meet on Monday. The Nodaway Valley standout ran an 18:06.31 to win the boy’s championship while Tri-Center had 68 points and took second as a team.
Southeast Warren’s Ronan Jimenez placed third in 18:38.77, and Tyson McDole of Lamoni ran fifth in 18:53.98. Rylan Jimenez of Southeast Warren took sixth, Nodaway Valley’s Malachi Broers ran eighth, Aden Moore of Martensdale-St. Marys was ninth and Sean McGee of Tri-Center finished 10th.
Others in the top 15 included AHSTW’s Caleb Hatch (11th), Brennan Boden of Tri-Center (14th) and Jacob Driskill of East Union (15th).
Martensdale-St. Marys took third with 93 points while Nodaway Valley came in fourth with 120. Diagonal had 208 in eighth, and Bedford finished in 10th with 252 points. Southwest Valley was 11th with 299.
In the girl’s race, AHSTW’s Rylie Knop was the top area finisher in ninth place. The Vikings finished in third as a team with 84 points. Karson Oberender and Maclaine German of Martensdale-St. Marys were 10th and 11th, respectively, and the Blue Devils claimed fourth as a team with 111. Tri-Center was fifth with 150.
Other KMAlanders in the top 15 included Kaleigh Harvey of Southeast Warren (13th), Tri-Center’s Quincey Schneckloth (14th) and Ava Paulsen of AHSTW (15th).
View the complete results linked here and here.
Woodbine Meet
The Woodbine girls edged past Boyer Valley, and the Woodbine boys rolled at the Woodbine meet on Monday.
The Tigers had 27 points to the Bulldogs’ 28 while CAM had 75 in third in the girl’s race. Woodbine’s Addison Murdock was the individual champion in 21:30.20 while Underwood’s Lilly Irwin ran 21:52.20 in second. Stefi Beisswenger of Audubon was third in 22:36.70, Lauren Malone of Boyer Valley took fourth in 23:09.20 and Adyson Lapel of Woodbine rounded out the top five with a time of 23:36.40.
Boyer Valley’s Mariah Falkena (6th), Clara Gotham (8th) and Lauryn Muff (9th), and Woodbine’s Nicole Sherer (7th) and Elise Olson (10th) were also in the top 10. Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Ella Petersen, Exira/EHK
12. Lily Heistand, Boyer Valley
13. Julia Thomas, Underwood
14. Kylie Neligh, Woodbine
15. Bella Boruff, Missouri Valley
In the boy’s meet, Woodbine had a perfect score of 15 despite Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan running to the individual championship in 17:01.89. Landon Bendgen was second for Woodbine in 17:27.80. Gunner Wagner (3rd, 18:57.33), Lane Veining (4th, 19:06.19) and Thomas Tremel (5th, 19:39.07) — all of Woodbine — rounded out the first five.
Adam Barry of Woodbine took sixth while Missouri Valley’s Jacob Hoden, Gavin Clayton of CAM, Eric Wilson of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and Woodbine’s Trey Burgmeyer were the rest of the top 10. Others in the top 15:
11. Adam Meadows, Missouri Valley
12. Austin Rasmussen, Exira/EHK
13. Connor Brummett, Underwood
14. Xander Johnson, Woodbine
15. Jonas LaCanne, Exira/EHK
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
North Polk Invitational
The Ankeny Christian Academy girls and boys both scored 191 points and had eight-place finishes at North Polk.
Daniel Schoening was the only ACA runner to medal in ninth place in the boys race. View the complete results from the meet linked here and here.
AT Platteview