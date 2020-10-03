(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley and Sioux City North ran at the Steve Johnson Invitational while Maryville's Garrett Dumke won an individual title in helping the Spoofhounds win at Bishop LeBlond on Saturday.
STEVE JOHNSON INVITATIONAL
Nodaway Valley and Sioux City North both ran at the Steve Johnson Invitational in Waverly with the Stars boys placing second by just two points behind Hempstead. Jaysen Bouwers, though, won the boys individual meet.
Check out the KMAland top 15 and team standings below and complete results linked here.
**Gray Meet — KMAland Top 15 Girls Finishers**
8. Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North (18:42.70)
**Gray Meet — KMAland Girls Team Standings**
10. Sioux City North (289 points)
17. Nodaway Valley (493 points)
**Gray Meet — KMAland Top 15 Boys Finishers**
1. Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North (15:04.00)
3. Will Lohr, Sioux City North (15:23.40)
5. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (15:32.10)
**Gray Meet — KMAland Boys Team Standings**
2. Sioux City North (68 points)
17. Nodaway Valley (511 points)
BISHOP LEBLOND INVITATIONAL
Garrett Dumke and the Maryville boys finished first at the Bishop LeBlond Invitational on Saturday. Dumke was one of four Spoofhounds int he top four while West Nodaway and South Holt also had solid finishes in the boys race.
View KMAland results below and complete results linked here.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
None
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
None
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
1. Garrett Dumke, Maryville (16:28.19)
3. Jag Galapin, Maryville (17:09.60)
4. Cale Sterling, Maryville (17:24.93)
5. Duke Ingraham, West Nodaway (17:26.46)
10. Dawson Fansher, South Holt (17:42.80)
13. Riley Blay, West Nodaway (17:51.49)
14. Connor Bickford, Maryville (18:05.10)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. Maryville (58 points)
Missing Results
Savannah (MO) Meet