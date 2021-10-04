(KMAland) -- Woodbine won a pair of Rolling Valley Conference team titles while a pair of Boyer Valley runners took top individual honors on Monday.
Check out the full rundown from Monday's KMAland cross country action below.
AT IKM-Manning
The Logan-Magnolia girls won the team title behind a 1-2-3 sweep with Madison Sporrer (20:00.46), Courtney Sporrer (21:16.15) and Mya Moss (21:39.89). Teammates Graylan Hornbeck (fifth), Mariah Nolting (seventh), Kiera Hochstein (10th), Jada Cohn (12th), Eowyn Seick (13th) and Cora Killpack (15th) also medaled.
In the boys race, IKM-Manning beat Denison-Schleswig by one point thanks to a championship from Caden Keller. Teammates Lane Sams (third), Nathan Johnson (seventh), Abe Polzien (eighth), Kasche Huehn (11th), Timothy Conner (12th) and Jayden Phipps (13th) also medaled.
Leo Flores paced Denison-Schleswig with a runner-up finish while Ricky Ledesma was fourth and Ethan Perrien fifth. Yohannes Birhanne was ninth and Ethan Olsen claimed 10th.
Logan-Magnolia's Jack Goldsmith finished 15th.
AT Nodaway Valley
Mount Ayr paced KMAland girls teams with a runner-up finish behind 99 points and medals from Karly Elwood (14th) and Karlie Larsen (15th).
Martensdale-St. Marys' Ellie Baker led KMAland runners with a fifth-place day while AHSTW's Rylie Knop took eighth, Nodaway Valley's Jazz Christensen was ninth, East Union's Jillian Valencia was 11th, Orient-Macksburg's Bridget Bracy claimed 12th and Martensdale-St. Marys' Josephine Wearmouth finished 13th.
The Nodaway Valley boys took second at their home meet, led by a championship performance from Doug Berg (17:58). Teammate Malachi Broers finished seventh. Southeast Warren's duo of Ronan and Rylan Jimenez took third and fifth, respectively, while Lamoni's Tyson McDole was 10th and Diagonal's Carter Lumbard was 13th.
AT Woodbine
Woodbine beat Tri-Center by nine points to win the team title while Boyer Valley's Mariah Falkena took first in 22:22.11. Addison Murdock (Woodbine) was second, followed by Tri-Center's Quincey Schneckloth, Audubon's Stefi Beisswnger and Hannah Thygesen in the top five.
Woodbines Adyson Lapel, Boyer Valley's Clara Gorham, Audubon's Grace Slater, Woodbine's Elise Olson and Tri-Center's Karis Corrin completed the top 10 while Jaden Franke (Tri-Center), Abby Mandel (Boyer Valley), Kylie Neligh (Woodbine), Bella Boruff (Missouri Valley) and Kyla Corrin (Tri-Center) took 11th through 15th, respectively.
The meet also served as the Rolling Valley Conference meet, meaning Falkena, Murdock, Lapel, Gorham and Olson took home top five honors in the RVC.
Boyer Valley's Patrick Heffernan ran to a conference title in 17:45.30 while the Woodbine boys won with 38 points, edging Missouri Valley by five. Five Tigers medaled: Landon Bendgen (third), Gunner Wagner (fourth), Nate Wright (eighth), Thomas Tremel (ninth) and Trey Burgmeyer (14th).
Missouri Valley also had five medalists: Cody Gilpin (fifth), Will Gutzmer (sixth), Brek Boruff (seventh), Jacob Hoden (10th) and Adam Meadows (15th).
Underwood's Bryce Patten was second, Tri-Center's Christian Dahir and Michael Denning were 11th and 12th while Underwood's Blake Allen took 13th.
AT North Polk
The Ankeny Christian boys finished sixth out of nine teams with 171 points. Daniel Schoening medaled in 12th (18:52).
MISSING: AT Platteview