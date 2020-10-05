(KMAland) -- The Nodaway Valley and Nebraska City boys and Southeast Warren's Randy Jimenez were winners on Monday in KMAland XC action.
PLATTEVIEW INVITATIONAL
Nebraska City had 11 different runners finish within the top 15 of their respective races, and the Pioneers boys won the championship. Check out the area top 15 runners and standings below.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
3. Chloe Schaulis, Nebraska City (22:27.74)
6. Brianna Fulton, Nebraska City (23:41.85)
9. Lilly Frields, Nebraska City (24:07.03)
12. Malayna Madsen, Nebraska City (26:22.66)
14. Vivian Gay, Nebraska City (28:15.12)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
2. Nebraska City (30 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
3. Sabir Musa, Nebraska City (18:19.94)
5. Alex Rico, Nebraska City (18:47.38)
7. Hayden Beccard, Nebraska City (19:06.40)
11. Mason Houghton, Nebraska City (19:59.78)
13. Jeremy Polanco, Nebraska City (20:13.41)
15. Jesse Rodriguez, Nebraska City (20:48.76)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. Nebraska City (26 points)
View complete results from the meet below.
NODAWAY VALLEY INVITATIONAL
Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez and the Nodaway Valley boys won championships at the Nodaway Valley Invitational. View the area top 15 finishers and standings from the meet below.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
4. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (21:23.38)
5. Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley (21:49.08)
6. Julia Kock, AHSTW (21:58.07)
7. Kyla Corrin, Tri-Center (22:04.65)
9. Chloe Falkena, AHSTW (22:29.78)
13. Christa Cass, Orient-Macksburg (23:17.07)
14. Gabrielle Valencia, East Union (23:18.39)
15. Karis Corrin, Tri-Center (23:26.01)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
3. Nodaway Valley (115 points)
4. Mount Ayr (128 points)
5. Tri-Center (137 points)
7. AHSTW (162 points)
8. Southwest Valley (177 points)
10. East Union (236 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
1. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren (17:00.58)
2. Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley (17:55.38)
3. Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley (18:02.38)
4. Ronan Jimenez, Southeast Warren (18:10.14)
5. Ben Piearson, Nodaway Valley (18:50.76)
9. Michael Denning, Tri-Center (19:31.03)
10. Sean McGee, Tri-Center (19:34.24)
11. Owen Lucas, Bedford (19:37.42)
15. Jason VanNordstrand, Tri-Center (19:54.31)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. Nodaway Valley (39 points)
2. Tri-Center (79 points)
4. Southeast Warren (117 points)
8. East Union (210 points)
9. Orient-Macksburg (220 points)
View complete results below.
NORTH POLK INVITATIONAL
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
None
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
None
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
None
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
9. Ankeny Christian Academy (247 points)
View the complete girls results here and the boys results here.
https://5a242ddd-ea77-41be-9557-d3021f7c2575.filesusr.com/ugd/7d2e6c_3ea4b143859d4a578517d1e3a79f2a66.pdf