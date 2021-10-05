(KMAland) -- Michael Pottebaum, Rylee Dunkin and Emily Frey won individual championships while Palmyra’s girls claimed the ECNC title on Tuesday in KMAland cross country.
AT South Central Calhoun
Kuemper Catholic’s Michael Pottebaum ran to an individual championship at South Central Calhoun.
Pottebaum’s winning time was 17:29.00 as he finished ahead of teammate Jacob Greving. Patrick Hensel and Ryan North ran ninth and 10th, respectively, and helped the Knights to a runner-up team finish with 64 points.
The Kuemper girls placed two in the top seven with Marie Dea going sixth and Julia Kanne seventh. The Knights had 94 points in fifth place.
View the complete results below.
AT Mound City
No results reported.
AT Centerville
Rylee Dunkin ran to a championship at Centerville. The Twin Cedars standout put down a 19:26 time to lead the meet. Central Decatur was fifth with 137 points behind a 12th place run from Harrisen Bevan. Wayne scored 255 points in 11th.
Central Decatur’s boys took third with 93 points. William Gillis led the Cardinals in third place while Gunner Smith and Tate Swartz finished eighth and 12th, respectively. Wayne’s RC Hicks and Levi Moss placed fourth and 14th for the Falcons, which had 194 points in ninth.
View the complete results linked here.
AT Cherokee
LeMars’ Trace Obbink was the only KMAland conference runner in the top 15 of either race. Obbink finished 12th in the boys race. LeMars’ girls finished sixth with 148 points, and the Bulldog boys were seventh with 146.
View the complete results linked here.
AT Malcolm (East Central Nebraska Conference Meet)
Emily Frey and the Palmyra girls ran to East Central Nebraska Conference championship in Malcolm.
Frey’s winning time of 21:17.89 led the Panthers, which scored 16 points. Ava Palm (3rd), Bettie Jo Chambers (5th), Lydia Lang (7th), Kinsley Hvaranek (8th) and Emily Moyer (13th) all finished within the top 13 for Palmyra.
Auburn was second with 32 points, led by Lilyan Becker in fourth. Alivia Thomas, Kyra Becker and McKenzie Mott placed sixth, 10th and 14th, respectively. Falls City took third with 50 points behind a runner-up finish from Lillian Thomas. Ava Armbruster ran 12th for the Tigers.
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water placed fifth in the team standings with 91 points. View the complete results from the girls meet below.
In the boys race, Palmyra’s Drew Moyer and Chandler Berry were second and fourth, respectively. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water’s Austin Patton was fifth. Teammate Trevin McKenzie ran 14th.
Auburn finished second with 49 points behind three top 15 finishes. Triston Perry (7th), Cuyler Aue (8th) and Charlier Ketcherside (15th) were all medalists. Johnson County Central’s Hayden Huskey finished in 13th.
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water came in third with 56 points, Palmyra had 58 in fourth and Falls City placed sixth with 88.
View the complete results from the boys meet below.