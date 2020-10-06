(KMAland) -- There are 32 KMAland conference runners ranked in the latest IATC individual cross country rankings.
View the complete list of runners and their rankings below and find the complete set of rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
2. Peyton Pogge, SR, Tri-Center
6. Courtney Sporrer, JR, Logan-Magnolia
9. Rylee Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars
16. Sophia Broers, SR, Nodaway Valley
19. J’Lyn Knutson, JR, Melcher-Dallas
26. Reese Duncan, SO, St. Albert
30. Mya Moss, SO, Logan-Magnolia
CLASS 1A BOYS
6. Brett McGee, SR, Tri-Center
15. Quentin Dreyer, SR, IKM-Manning
26. Toby Bower, SR, Nodaway Valley
29. Doug Berg, SO, Nodaway Valley
CLASS 2A GIRLS
12. Mayson Hartley, SO, Clarinda
15. Clara Teigland, SO, Treynor
17. Georgia Paulson, FR, Underwood
CLASS 2A BOYS
9. Cole Dooley, JR, Treynor
11. Baylor Bergren, JR, Red Oak
CLASS 3A GIRLS
12. Braelyn Baker, SR, Creston
14. Grace Mahaney, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
28. Sophia Karras, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
29. Brooklyn Stanley, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
CLASS 3A BOYS
12. Trey Gross, SR, Harlan
15. Craig Alan Becker, SR, Atlantic
19. Andrew Smith, FR, Glenwood
23. Ethan Hulinsky, SR, LeMars
27. Carlos Rodriguez, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A GIRLS
8. Kaia Downs, JR, Sioux City East
14. Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North
CLASS 4A BOYS
1. Jaysen Bouwers, SR, Sioux City North
5. Aidan Booton, SR, Thomas Jefferson
6. Will Lohr, JR, Sioux City North
7. Ethan Eichhorn, FR, Lewis Central
12. Gabe Nash, SO, Sioux City North