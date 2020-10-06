IATC

(KMAland) -- There are 32 KMAland conference runners ranked in the latest IATC individual cross country rankings. 

View the complete list of runners and their rankings below and find the complete set of rankings linked here

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

2. Peyton Pogge, SR, Tri-Center

6. Courtney Sporrer, JR, Logan-Magnolia

9. Rylee Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars

16. Sophia Broers, SR, Nodaway Valley

19. J’Lyn Knutson, JR, Melcher-Dallas

26. Reese Duncan, SO, St. Albert

30. Mya Moss, SO, Logan-Magnolia

CLASS 1A BOYS 

6. Brett McGee, SR, Tri-Center

15. Quentin Dreyer, SR, IKM-Manning

26. Toby Bower, SR, Nodaway Valley

29. Doug Berg, SO, Nodaway Valley

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

12. Mayson Hartley, SO, Clarinda

15. Clara Teigland, SO, Treynor

17. Georgia Paulson, FR, Underwood

CLASS 2A BOYS 

9. Cole Dooley, JR, Treynor

11. Baylor Bergren, JR, Red Oak

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

12. Braelyn Baker, SR, Creston

14. Grace Mahaney, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

28. Sophia Karras, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

29. Brooklyn Stanley, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

CLASS 3A BOYS 

12. Trey Gross, SR, Harlan

15. Craig Alan Becker, SR, Atlantic

19. Andrew Smith, FR, Glenwood

23. Ethan Hulinsky, SR, LeMars

27. Carlos Rodriguez, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 4A GIRLS 

8. Kaia Downs, JR, Sioux City East

14. Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North

CLASS 4A BOYS 

1. Jaysen Bouwers, SR, Sioux City North

5. Aidan Booton, SR, Thomas Jefferson

6. Will Lohr, JR, Sioux City North

7. Ethan Eichhorn, FR, Lewis Central

12. Gabe Nash, SO, Sioux City North

