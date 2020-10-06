(KMAland) -- Palmyra's Emily Frey and the Auburn girls won ECNC championships on Tuesday in KMAland XC action. Results also from South Central Calhoun and Centerville.
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN INVITATIONAL
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
None
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
8. Kuemper Catholic (208 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
Results not available.
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
Results not available.
CENTERVILLE BIG RED INVITATIONAL
Central Decatur’s William Gillis won the boys individual championship while Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars had a strong runner-up finish. The CD boys picked up a runner-up as well. View the area results below, full girls results here and boys results here.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
2. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (20:01)
6. J’Lyn Knutson, Melcher-Dallas (22:00)
7. Hadley Bell, Central Decatur (22:21)
12. Harrisen Bevan, Central Decatur (22:43)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
5. Central Decatur (129 points)
10. Wayne (219 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
1. William Gillis, Central Decatur (16:23)
7. RC Hicks, Wayne (17:26)
13. Tyson McDole, Central Decatur (17:46)
15. Tate Swartz, Central Decatur (18:02)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
2. Central Decatur (71 points)
9. Wayne (228 points)
12. Moravia (360 points)
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE MEET
Palmyra’s Emily Frey and the Auburn girls were crowned ECNC champions on Tuesday. The Bulldogs edged Palmyra by just one point to win the girls title. Falls City’s Eli Bottom ended up with a runner-up finish in the boys race. View the area results below.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
1. Emily Frey, Palmyra (21:34.80)
2. Sydney Binder, Auburn (22:14.50)
3. Ashlei McDonald, Johnson County Central (22:46.40)
4. Ava Palm, Palmyra (24:31.00)
5. Brenna Leyden, Falls City (24:44.80)
7. Nia Crawford, Falls City (25:36.10)
9. Courtlyn Keelng, Auburn (25:47.00)
10. Kyra Becker, Auburn (25:49.70)
13. Ava Armbruster, Falls City (26:15.40)
14. Ava Gerdes, Auburn (26:15.80)
15. Madison Pingel, Johnson County Central (26:17.90)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
1. Auburn (32 points)
2. Palmyra (33 points)
3. Falls City (44 points)
6. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water (75 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
2. Eli Bottom, Falls City (18:42.23)
4. Drew Moyer, Palmyra (18:52.70)
11. Sam Jacobitz, Auburn (20:04.82)
12. Matthew Cover, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water (20:08.38)
13. Derek Mason, Auburn (20:19.58)
14. Karter Nider, Palmyra (20:44.88)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
3. Palmyra (57 points)
4. Falls City (72 points)
5. Auburn (80 points)
6. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water (82 points)
7. Johnson County Central (107 points)
MISSING RESULTS
