(KMAland) -- The Plattsmouth teams swept Trailblazer Conference titles, the Harlan and Lo-Ma girls, Sioux City North and Missouri Valley boys were also winners and Lindsey Sonderman, Courtney Sporrer and Patrick Heffernan all won titles in KMAland XC on Thursday.
AT Atlantic
Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman and the Cyclones team picked up team victories in Atlantic on Thursday.
Sonderman ran a 19:42.20 to take the individual championship while Kaia Bieker was third to lead Harlan to 52 points and the team championship. Glenwood finished second with 75 points, getting solid runs from Madelyn Berglund (6th), Breckyn Petersen (9th) and Rachel Mullennax (12th).
Clarinda’s girls were third place with 98 points. Mayson Hartley led the Cardinals in seventh, and Raenna Henke added a 13th place run. Other area runners in the top 15: Ava Rush of Atlantic (4th), Lola Mendlik of Denison-Schleswig (5th), Claire Pellett of Atlantic (14th) and Tri-Center’s Quincey Schneckloth (15th).
View the complete results from the girls meet below.
Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg was the top finisher in the boys race, taking fourth place. Clarinda’s Kyle Wagoner was seventh, and Atlantic’s Drew Engler finished in 10th. Clarinda’s Treyton Schaapherder, Roi Soriano of Thomas Jefferson, Atlantic’s Zane Berg and Carlos Rodriguez of Sergeant Bluff-Luton ran 11th, 12th, 14th and 15th, respectively.
Atlantic was the top area team with 136 points in fourth place while Clarinda had 157 in fifth place. View the complete results from the boys meet below.
AT Fort Dodge
Sioux City North’s boys won the team championship at a loaded meet in Fort Dodge. The Stars ran second, third and fourth, respectively, with Gabe Nash, William Lohr and Natnael Kifle on their way to 41 points and the team title. Yemane Kifle placed 12th.
Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn had a solid finish in 11th place. Glenwood’s boys placed 17th with 457, Lewis Central came in 19th with 485, Sioux City East was 21st with 563 and Heelan had 620 in 22nd.
In the girls race, Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs ran fifth. Bishop Heelan was the high team finisher with 409 points. Lewis Central had 631 in 20th, and Sioux City North scored 676 in 21st.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT Boyer Valley
The Logan-Magnolia girls and Missouri Valley boys won team championships at Boyer Valley on Thursday.
Courtney Sporrer ran to the individual championship for the Panthers with a time of 19:20.73. Madison Sporrer ran second, Greylan Hornbeck took fifth and Mariah Noltin ran ninth for Lo-Ma, which finished with 30 points to win the title. Eowyn Sieck was 15th in the race.
Woodbine took second with 65 points behind Elise Olson (6th), Adyson Lapel (8th) and Kylie Neligh (10th). Boyer Valley’s 69 points and third place finish was buoyed by a third place individual run from Mariah Falkena. Abby Mandel took 13th for the Bulldogs.
IKM-Manning took fourth with 76 points behind a fourth place run from Emily Albertsen. Reagan Garrison ended up 12th for the Wolves. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton had 129 points in fifth. Bella Boruff of Missouri Valley came in 14th.
View the complete results from the girls meet below.
In the boys meet, Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley was the champion with a time of 17:37.50. Missouri Valley, though, was the team champion with 51 points. Cody Gilpin (4th), Brek Boruff (6th), Will Gutzmer (9th) and Jacob Hoden (10th) were all in the top 10 for the Big Reds.
IKM-Manning had 60 points in second place behind a third place finish from Caden Keller. Lane Sams took seventh, and Nathan Johnson was 15th for the Wolves. Woodbine finished fourth with 67 points, getting a runner-up run from Gunner Wagner and 12th and 13th place finishes from Thomas Tremel and Lane Vennink.
Boyer Valley’s 130 points finished fifth. Other individuals in the top 15 included Gavin Clayton of CAM, who took 11th. View the complete results from the boys meet below.
AT West Sioux
The Sioux City West boys finished with 47 points in second place in the Class A race. Filmon Gebra led the way for the Wolverines in fifth while Daijhon Wright, Javier Rios, Jose Lopez, Eric Munoz and Kirk Houts ran 10th through 14th.
In the girls race, Alejandra Payes, Bella Hayes and Alondra Prieto — all of Sioux City West — were fifth through seventh, respectively. View the complete results from both meets below.
AT Montezuma
The Moravia girls and boys both ran at the Montezuma meet on Thursday. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT Saydel
The Ankeny Christian boys placed fifth with 160 points, led by an 11th place run from Daniel Schoening. View the complete results from both the girls and boys meet below.
Trailblazer Conference Championship (at Wahoo)
The Plattsmouth girls and boys were both crowned conference champions on Thursday in Wahoo.
Natalie Briggs placed second to lead the girls while Jozlyn Barnes, Mila Wehrbein and Jolie Dix placed sixth, seventh and 10th, respectively. Nebraska City’s Evie Madison came in ninth, and Izzy Fulton placed 12th.
In the boys race, Carter Moss was the runner-up for the Blue Devils. Elijah Dix placed fourth, Sam Campin was fifth and Darek Reicks came in 15th. Nebraska City’s Sabir Musa ran third while Mason Houghton, Alex Rico and Hayden Beccard came in sixth, eighth and 10th, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Nebraska Capitol Conference (at Arlington)
Conestoga’s Danie Parriott placed second at the Nebraska Capitol Conference meet on Thursday. The Cougars went on to score 57 points and ended up in fourth place.
Louisville’s Mira Fosmer was 12th, and Charlee Peacock added a 15th place run for the Lions.
In the boys meet, Louisville’s Jager Barnes and Tyler Euans finished in ninth and 10th, respectively, and the Lions came in fourth with 68 points. Elliott Gossin led Ashland-Greenwood in 12th, and Eric Heard of Louisville came in 14th.
View the complete results from the meet below.