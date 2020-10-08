(KMAland) -- A huge night of KMAland XC with wins for Becker, Sporrer, Dreyer, Petersen, Heffernan, Booton and Campin + Glenwood, Lo-Ma, Exira/EHK & Nebraska City girls and IKM-Manning, Boyer Valley, Plattsmouth and LeMars boys.
ATLANTIC INVITATIONAL
Craig Alan Becker of Atlantic added another victory — this time on his home course — to lead the area. The Glenwood girls also had a strong day with three in the top 12 on their way to the dominant team win. View the top 15 area finishers and team standings directly below.
**KMAland Top 15 Girls Finishers**
2. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center (20:18.20)
3. Braelyn Baker, Creston (20:28.90)
4. Sophia Karras, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20:35.50)
5. Georgia Paulson, Underwood (20:37.40)
6. Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic (20:39.20)
7. Kaia Bieker, Harlan (20:48.60)
8. Emma Hughes, Glenwood (20:53.00)
9. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (20:55.20)
10. Brecken Van Baale, Harlan (21:02.50)
11. Erin Schultz, Glenwood (21:09.80)
12. Riley Wiese, Glenwood (21:10.90)
13. Natalie Smith, Lewis Central (21:16.60)
14. Paige Davis, Creston (21:22.10)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
1. Glenwood (64 points)
2. Harlan (101 points)
5. Atlantic (134 points)
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (162 points)
7. Creston (196 points)
8. Lewis Central (246 points)
9. AHSTW (271 points)
10. Tri-Center (297 points)
11. Abraham Lincoln (327 points)
12. Nodaway Valley (331 points)
13. Shenandoah (334 points)
14. LeMars (352 points)
15. Underwood (364 points)
16. Red Oak (392 points)
17. Denison-Schleswig (413 points)
18. Treynor (432 points)
**KMAland Top 15 Boys Finishers**
1. Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic (16:36.70)
2. Trey Gross, Harlan (16:42.90)
3. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (16:56.40)
4. Andrew Smith, Glenwood (17:20.50)
5. Baylor Bergren, Red Oak (17:27.50)
6. Ethan Hulinsky, LeMars (17:38.50)
7. Carlos Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17:39.50)
8. Kaden Wingert, LeMars (17:42.60)
9. Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley (17:43.80)
10. Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley (17:44.90)
11. Gable Porter, Underwood (17:46.80)
12. Jason Sudtelgte, LeMars (17:53.70)
13. Zane Berg, Atlantic (17:54.40)
14. Brett McGee, Tri-Center (17:56.60)
15. Colin Lillie, St. Albert (17:59.50)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. Lemars (63 points)
2. Atlantic (111 points)
3. Glenwood (116 points)
4. Lewis Central (148 points)
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (206 points)
7. Harlan (210 points)
8. Nodaway Valley (221 points)
9. Clarinda (288 points)
10. Underwood (288 points)
11. Shenandoah (308 points)
13. Red Oak (343 points)
14. Tri-Center (351 points)
15. St. Albert (361 points)
16. Denison-Schleswig (365 points)
17. Abraham Lincoln (375 points)
18. Riverside (408 points)
19. Treynor (482 points)
View the complete results below.
BOYER VALLEY INVITATIONAL
Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer and Greylan Hornbeck placed first and third, and the Panthers won a dominant team championship in the girls race. Quentin Dreyer of IKM-Manning sparked the Wolves to a two-point win over Missouri Valley a win of his own. View the top 15 area finishers and standings below.
**KMAland Top 15 Girls Finishers**
1. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (21:14.90)
3. Greylan Hornbeck, Logan-Magnolia (23:37.92)
4. Kylie Petersen, Boyer Valley (23:48.51)
5. Bre Boruff, Missouri Valley (23:51.52)
6. Kiera Hochstein, Logan-Magnolia (23:57.14)
7. Abby Mandel, Boyer Valley (24:00.34)
8. Eowyn Seick, Logan-Magnolia (24:10.11)
9. Morgan Hanson, IKM-Manning (24:22.66)
10. Camryn Paulsen, Exira/EHK (24:29.31)
11. Marissa Brenden, Logan-Magnolia (24:35.27)
12. Julianna Stribe, IKM-Manning (24:41.03)
13. Mia South, CAM (24:49.77)
14. Maci Miller, Boyer Valley (24:53.43)
15. Ella Petersen, Exira/EHK (25:12.21)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
1. Logan-Magnolia (25 points)
2. Exira/EHK (81 points)
3. Boyer Valley (81 points)
4. CAM (87 points)
6. Woodbine (135 points)
**KMAland Top 15 Boys Finishers**
1. Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning (17:52.08)
2. Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley (18:24.88)
3. Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley (18:38.25)
4. Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley (18:55.25)
5. Connor Keller, IKM-Manning (19:06.47)
6. Will Gutzmer, Missouri Valley (19:07.14)
7. Lane Sams, IKM-Manning (19:09.46)
8. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (19:19.78)
9. Noah Beck, Logan-Magnolia (19:31.26)
10. Tanner Spoelstra, IKM-Manning (19:35.82)
11. Caden Keller, IKM-Manning (19:47.29)
12. Jacob Hoden, Missouri Valley (19:54.61)
13. Jackson Hustak, Missouri Valley (19:55.82)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. IKM-Manning (34 points)
2. Missouri Valley (36 points)
4. Boyer Valley (126 points)
5. Woodbine (126 points)
6. Logan-Magnolia (132 points)
7. CAM (141 points)
Find the complete results linked below.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET (at Dunlap)
Boyer Valley’s Kylie Petersen and Patrick Heffernan won individual conference championships on their home course on Thursday. The Exira/EHK girls had four in the top 11, and the Boyer Valley boys had five in the top 15 to win team titles. View the top 15 and team standings below.
**KMAland Top 15 Girls Finishers**
1. Kylie Petersen, Boyer Valley (23:48.51)
2. Abby Mandel, Boyer Valley (24:00.34)
3. Camryn Paulsen, Exira/EHK (24:29.31)
4. Mia South, CAM (24:49.77)
5. Maci Miller, Boyer Valley (24:53.43)
6. Ella Petersen, Exira/EHK (25:12.21)
7. Whitney Holaday, CAM (25:19.90)
8. Quinn Grubbs, Exira/EHK (25:28.53)
9. Emily Plagman, CAM (25:30.94)
10. Kylie Neligh, Woodbine (25:54.66)
11. Kate Hansen, Exira/EHK (26:21.55)
12. Riley Kerger, Woodbine (26:35.87)
13. Cadence Stephenson, CAM (27:19.46)
14. Katie Gore, West Harrison (27:34.00)
15. Abby Tibken, CAM (28:08.87)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
1. Exira/EHK (43 points)
2. Boyer Valley (46 points)
3. CAM (47 points)
4. Woodbine (83 points)
**KMAland Top 15 Boys Finishers**
1. Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley (18:55.25)
2. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (19:19.78)
3. Conrad Schafer, Woodbine (20:03.25)
4. Ethan Follmann, CAM (20:20.95)
5. Trey Burgermeyer, Woodbine (20:34.99)
6. Nathaniel Green, Boyer Valley (21:14.77)
7. Treav Hill-Borger, Exira/EHK (21:35.73)
8. Walker Gettler, CAM (21:36.68)
9. Gavin Clayton, CAM (22:18.77)
10. Evan Ten Eyck, Boyer Valley (22:29.76)
11. Carson Cary, CAM (22:34.62)
12. Riley Acker, West Harrison (22:40.76)
13. Jack Heistand, Boyer Valley (22:45.68)
14. Koleson Evans, West Harrison (22:46.35)
15. Clay Roberts, Boyer Valley (22:54.65)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. Boyer Valley (39 points)
2. CAM (42 points)
3. Woodbine (45 points)
Check out the complete results linked below.
FORT DODGE INVITATIONAL
Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booton ran to a solid win at the Fort Dodge Invitational in the boys Class B race. View the complete girls results here and the boys results here.
**KMAland Top 15 Girls Finishers**
7. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East (19:21.60)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic (122 points)
6. Sioux City East (146 points)
9. Thomas Jefferson (266 points)
**KMAland Top 15 Boys Finishers**
1. Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson (16:46.90)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
6. Thomas Jefferson (158 points)
8. Sioux City East (189 points)
9. Bishop Heelan Catholic (247 points)
MONTEZUMA INVITATIONAL
View the complete results linked here.
**KMAland Top 15 Girls Finishers**
None
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
None
**KMAland Top 15 Boys Finishers**
None
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
7. Moravia (193 points)
SAYDEL EAGLES INVITATIONAL
View complete results linked here.
**KMAland Top 15 Girls Finishers**
None
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
None
**KMAland Top 15 Boys Finishers**
None
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
10. Ankeny Christian Academy (228 points)
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE MEET (at Beatrice)
Plattsmouth’s Sam Campin took first and was one of four in the top five for his team, which won the first Trailblazer Conference meet. Nebraska City’s girls also won the team title, led by a fourth-place run by Chloe Schaulis.
View complete results from the girls meet here and the boys meet here.
**KMAland Top 15 Girls Finishers**
4. Chloe Schaulis, Nebraska City (21:50.42)
7. Natalie Briggs, Plattsmouth (23:03.27)
8. Brianna Fulton, Nebraska City (23:10.36)
11. Malayna Madsen, Nebraska City (23:22.06)
12. Lilly Frields, Nebraska City (23:22.45)
14. Jozlyn Barns, Plattsmouth (23:47.11)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
1. Nebraska City (35 points)
5. Plattsmouth (57 points)
**KMAland Top 15 Boys Finishers**
1. Sam Campin, Plattsmouth (17:10.34)
2. Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth (17:18.38)
4. Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth (17:55.55)
5. Carter Moss, Plattsmouth (18:04.79)
6. Sabir Musa, Nebraska City (18:09.96)
9. Alex Rico, Nebraska City (18:17.28)
12. Jacob Zitek, Plattsmouth (18:34.98)
14. Hayden Beccare, Nebraska City (18:56.41)
15. Ian Kalaguis, Plattsmouth (19:03.03)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. Plattsmouth (12 points)
2. Nebraska City (46 points)
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE MEET (at Yutan)
Ashland-Greenwood’s Jaiden Tweton placed third and was one of three Bluejays in the top 14 to lift her team to a runner-up finish at the NCC Meet. Louisville’s boys had two in the top eight and took fourth to lead the area. View top 15 finishers and team standings directly below.
**KMAland Top 15 Girls Finishers**
3. Jaiden Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood (21:18.00)
4. Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse (21:36.00)
6. Sophie Korytowski, Louisville (21:53.00)
10. Darby Walsh, Ashland-Greenwood (22:41.00)
13. Charlee Peacock, Louisville (23:11.00)
14. Dayna Wilson, Ashland-Greenwood (23:30.00)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
2. Ashland-Greenwood (43 points)
4. Syracuse (71 points)
5. Conestoga (78 points)
**KMAland Top 15 Boys Finishers**
7. Jaxson Barnes, Louisville (18:32.74)
8. Eric Heard, Louisville (18:32.81)
15. Elliot Gossin, Ashland-Greenwood (19:09.63)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
4. Louisville (67 points)
5. Conestoga (101 points)
View complete results below.
WEST SIOUX INVITATIONAL
**Class A: KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
6. Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North (21:27.00)
13. Nicole Zuehl, Sioux City North (23:47.00)
**Class A: KMAland Girls Team Standings**
3. Sioux City North (67 points)
**Class A: KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
1. Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North (17:12.00)
3. Will Lohr, Sioux City North (17:34.00)
4. Yemane Kifle, Sioux City North (17:59.00)
5. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (18:12.00)
6. Beshanena Gutema, Sioux City North (18:21.00)
7. Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North (18:35.00)
15. Fithawi Andemichael, Sioux City North (19:47.00)
**Class A: KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. Sioux City North (19 points)
4. Sioux City West (114 points)
View complete results below.
MISSING RESULTS
Falls City Meet