(Granger) -- The CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard cross country teams opened their seasons at the 4th Woodward-Granger Cross Country Meet on Monday.
CAM senior Gavin Clayton was the high finisher from the area, posting a 21:46.6 to finish in ninth place. Teammate Carson Cary ran a 26:03.8 in 28th. Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Logan Kenyon was the lone runner for the Crusaders in 31:41.1.
The top area finisher on the girl’s end was sophomore Lyndsey Chaney, who ran 31:04.2 to come in 20th. Two others from CAM — Ellen Gerlock and Elizabeth Rouse — ran 29th and 32nd, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet below.