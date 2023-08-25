(KMAland) -- The Auburn and Heelan girls and Sioux City North boys won team championships in KMAland cross country on Friday.
Auburn Invitational
The Auburn girls claimed a team championship at their home meet. The Bulldogs had 14 points behind an individual championship from Liston Crotty, who ran a 20:58.00 to win the meet.
Kristen Billings also had a strong run for the Bulldogs in second place, running a 21:29.25. Lilyan Becker (22:36.58), Aleah Thomas (22:59.63), Tayla Jones (23:05.30) and Alivia Thomas (23:48.02) also ran well for Auburn in finishing fifth through eighth.
Madison VanLangingham of Johnson County Central took 11th, Sienna Stephens from Louisville came in 12th, Auburn’s Sydney Binder was 13th and Malayna Madsen of Nebraska City rounded out the top 15.
In the boy’s meet, Falls City was the highest area finisher in third with 51 points. Louisville had 59 in fourth and Johnson County Central had 92 in fifth. Sidney scored 95 and Auburn had 108 in sixth and seventh, respectively.
The top finisher from the area was Tallan Zimmerman of Falls City, who took third in 18:13.86. Ryker McCullough — also of Falls City — was fifth in 19:01.89. Auburn’s Cuyler Aue took sixth in 19:09.84.
Johnson County Central’s Logan Topp (19:14.32) and Louisville’s Jagger Barnes (19:17.19) were eighth and ninth, respectively. Louisville’s Waylan Haworth and Carter Buttry of Sidney were 14th and 15th.
Check out the complete results linked here.
Bishop Heelan Catholic Invitational
Bishop Heelan Catholic’s girls and the Sioux City North boys were team champions at the Bishop Heelan Catholic Invitational on Friday.
The Heelan girls scored 20 points while Sioux City East took second with 71 and Sergeant Bluff-Luton had 78 in third. Sioux City North was fourth with 80 and Sioux City West took fifth with 124.
Sioux City North’s Hanna Johnson won the individual championship with a time of 13:53.22 in a shortened race. Heelan’s Brooklyn Stanley, Maddie Demke and Scarlett Walsh were 3-4-5 in the race.
Addison Bertrand, Reese Bleeker and Grace Roerig also ran well for Heelan in seventh through ninth. Emma Scott and Jordyn Wilson led Sioux City East in 11th and 12th, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Bjella Bockenstedt came in 13th, Sioux City West’s Bailee Hansen went 14th and Heelan’s Naomi Kieffer rounded out the top 15.
In the boy’s meet, Sioux City North had 32 points to win the meet by eight over South Sioux City. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was third with 59, Sioux City East had 87 in fourth and Bishop Heelan Catholic had 125 in fifth. Sioux City West posted 183 in seventh.
Sioux City North’s Natnael Kifle was the winner in the shortened race in a time of 10:37.22. North’s Connor Schultz and Abubekar Kumbi ran fourth and fifth, respectively, and teammate Steven Kling came in seventh. North also had a 15th-place run from Evan Tesfaselassie.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton also had solid runs from Daniel Delarosa and Braulio Gonzalez in eighth and ninth, respectively. The Warriors also got a 12th from Kasey McGregor and a 14th for Michael Wieseler. Sioux City East’s Maciah Shultz (11th) and Asher Morley (13th) were also among the top 15 runners.
Check out the complete results from the meet below.