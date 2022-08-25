(KMAland) -- Championships for the Auburn girls and boys, Heelan and MSTM girls, SC North and Palmyra boys & Crotty, Houghton, Jordan, Nash and Patton in KMAland XC on Thursday.
Auburn Invitational
The Auburn girls and boys swept their home meet on Thursday. The Bulldogs had 20 points in the girls meet while the boys scored 22. Nebraska City’s girls took third with 43, and Falls City finished third in the boys standings with 40.
Freshman Liston Crotty won the girls individual championship in 21:20.36 to push past Louisville’s Mira Fosmer, who ran a 21:41.20. Auburn’s Kristen Billings nabbed a fourth-place finish in 22:11.26.
Nebraska City’s Evie Madison ended up seventh in 23:07.95, Auburn’s Aleah Thomas ran eighth in 23:08.13 and Lilyan Becker of Auburn was 10th in 24:05.55. The rest of the top 15 included Auburn’s Sydney Binder (11th), Madison VanLangingham of Johnson County Central (12th), Falls City’s Giula Bosisio (13th) and Nebraska City’s Alexis Meyer (14th) and Malayna Madsen (15th).
Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton ran to a win in the boy’s race with a time of 16:38.24. Teammate Alex Rico was fifth in 18:09.27, and Auburn’s Tristan Perry ended up seventh in 18:36.77. Cuyler Aue of Auburn ran eighth in 18:49.47, Ryker McCullough of Falls City finished in ninth with a team of 18:53.32 and JR Rico of Nebraska City was 10th in 19:18.57.
Other top 15 finishers: Jager Barnes of Louisville (11th), Hayden Huskey of Johnson County Central (12th), Chase Savage (13th) and Waylan Haworth (14th) of Louisville.
View the complete results linked here.
Heelan Invitational
The Bishop Heelan Catholic girls and Sioux City North boys both picked up team victories on Thursday at Heelan.
The Heelan girls scored 27 points while Sioux City North had 77 in third, Sioux City East posted 91 in fourth and Sergeant Bluff-Luton rounded out the girls top five with 127.
North’s Elizabeth Jordan was the champion in 20:22.08 while Heelan ran 3rd through 6th with Brooklyn Stanley (21:20.36), Scarlett Walsh (21:46.62), Maddie Demke (21:51.20) and Delaney Saulsbury (21:54.10). Heelan’s Grace Roaring also ran ninth in 22:13.58.
Other top 15 finishers from a KMAland conference included Sioux City East’s Khloee Wetzel, Heelan’s Ashleigh Jochum, Emma Scott of Sioux City East and Heelan’s Ellie Ritz in 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th, respectively.
The North boys were dominant with 27 points to finish ahead of Sergeant Bluff-Luton (53 points). Sioux City East had 126 in fourth, and Heelan scored 136 in fifth.
North had the top two finishers with Gabe Nash and Natnael Kifle running a 16:54.79 and a 16:54.95, respectively. Teammate Raul Gomez was fourth in 18:00.14 while Sergeant Bluff-Luton went sixth and seventh with Evan Janzen (18:20.96) and Michael Wieseler (18:43.58). North’s Steven Kling (18:49.08), East’s Omar Hernandez (18:52.74) and Braulio Gomez of Sergeant BLuff-Luton (18:54.36) were eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.
Other top 15 finishers from a KMAland conference:
11. Eli Otten, Bishop Heelan Catholic (18:57.81)
12. Gebrewahid Mekonnen, Sioux City North (19:04.44)
13. David Gehling, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19:05.79)
14. Kiefer Schultz, Sioux City North (19:18.13)
15. Maciah Schultz, Sioux City East (19:24.58)
Check out the complete results linked here.
Spencer Invitational
The LeMars girls and boys finished in third place in Spencer. The girls had 82 points while the boys finished with 96.
In the girl’s race, Becca Hulinsky took ninth with a time of 22:07.84 while Sienna Kass finished in 11th with a 22:29.93.
On the boy’s end, Trace Obbink led the Bulldogs with a runner-up finish in 17:07.50. Check out the complete results from the meets linked below.
Collins-Maxwell Invitational
The Martensdale-St. Marys girls won the team championship at Collins-Maxwell. The Blue Devils scored 24 points to win the team title while Ankeny Christian was fifth with 112.
Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin was the highest finisher in the area with a runner-up in 22:06.1. Martensdale-St. Marys had the next four runners in Ellie Baker (22:57.3), Carson Oberender (23:30.1), Maclaine German (23:57.4) and Autumn Elbert (23:58.1).
Cheyanne Bruns of Twin Cedars was next in seventh with a time of 24:08.1 while Martensdale-St. Marys’ Maryann Hart ended up 12th in 25:45.9.
In the boy’s race, Martensdale-St. Marys ended up third with a score of 76 while Ankeny Christian was fourth with 88.
Daniel Schoening of Ankeny Christian was the runner-up in the race with at time of 19:18.6. Teammate Alex Davis took fourth in 19:36.1, and Martensdale-St. Marys’ Aiden Moore and Elijah Wheeldon ran seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 20:11.0 and 20:13.4. Ankeny Christian’s Landon Nehring took 14th in 21:00.2.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Weeping Water Invitational
Conestoga’s Dani Ahrens was second while Rilynn Whitney of Syracuse took third at the Weeping Water Invitational. Ahrens ran a 24:43.32, and Whitney put down a 25:12.71. Conestoga’s Elliott Zimmerman (25:38.71) and Addison Goebel of Syracuse (26:01.32) rounded out the top five.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Brianna Ross (28:09.21), Conestoga’s Rachel Uhe (29:11.27) and Weeping Water’s Dakota Reiman (30:13.03) and Samantha Hammons (31:41.85) rounded out the top nine. Weeping Water’s Faitlynn Markham took 12th in the race.
In the boy’s race, Weeping Water’s Austin Patton was the champion in 18:30.18. Kaden Simmerman of Conestoga took second in 18:58.77, and Syracuse ran third through sixth with Dayton Graves (19:29.21), Elliot Harden (19:29.93), Bryan Morquecho (19:54.30) and Isaac Hestermann (20:01.27).
Conestoga’s James Kansteiner ran a 20:11.48 in seventh, Elmwood-Murdock’s Trevin McKenzie took eighth in 20:14.44, Matthew Cover of Weeping Water was ninth in 20:14.60 and Syracuse’s Xavier Apel ran a 20:36.03 in 10th.
The rest of the area top 15 finishers:
11. Colton Besheinen, Conestoga (21:18.70)
12. Creighton Orchard, Syracuse (21:19.80)
13. Caelen Wipf, Weeping Water (21:30.48)
14. Ethan Avidano, Conestoga (21:44.65)
15. Colton Stephenson, Conestoga (21:59.34)
View the complete results linked here.
East Butler Invitational
The Palmyra boys won a team championship while the girls took second at the East Butler Invitational on Thursday.
The boys had 14 points to win the meet, led by a 1-2-3 finish from Drew Moyer (20:09), Gannon Hubbard (20:45) and Chandler Berry (20:57). Owen Raemakers took eighth in 21:43 for the Panthers, and Noah Lang was 10th in 22:36.
On the girl’s side, Palmyra scored 28 points and were topped by a championship run from Hailey Hentgen in 23:05. Bettie Jo Chambers was sixth in 25:41, Emily Frey ran ninth with a time of 26:08 and Kinsley Hvranek was 12th in 26:35.