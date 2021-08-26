(KMAland) -- The Bishop Heelan girls won their own meet to highlight what turned out to be a relatively light night of cross country action in KMAland.
AT COLLINS-MAXWELL
In the girls race, Martensdale-St. Marys posted 48 points to claim third in a tight team battle, only two points behind champion Baxter. The Blue Devils had four medalists: Ellie Baker was second in 24:29, Josephine Wearmouth was fourth (24:21.10), Autumn Elbert claimed 11th (25:41.60) and Maryann Hart took home 12th in 25:55.20. View the full results here.
The Martensdale-St. Marys boys took fourth with 103 points. Nathan Mundil was their highest finisher in 17th (22:46.50). Christian Chote, Adean Moore, Elijah Wheeldon and Teegan Dorenkamp were close behind with finishes of 19th, 20th, 22nd and 25th. Find the full results here.
AT BISHOP HEELAN
Sioux City East's Kaia Downs was the champion in 19:51.37. Teammates Alex Flattery (21.53.70) and Alexys Jones (22:24.90) came home in sixth and 12th. However, the Black Raiders finished third as a team behind Bishop Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Heelan scored 31 points, paced by a runner-up showing from Maddie Demke (20:50.58) and a third-place finish from Brooklyn Stanley (21:19.48). Delaney Saulsbury (21:54.42), Jada Newberg (22:00.59) and Naomi Kieffer (22:12.78) also medaled for the Crusaders by finishing seventh, eighth and 11th.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had three medalists: Sophia Karras in fifth (21:47.09), Brynn Wolf in 13th (22:31.12) and Gabby Ryan in 14th (22:40.04).
South Sioux City won the boys team title by scoring 45 points. Sioux City East's Ryan Campbell and Brody Comstock were second and third in times of 17:29.67 and 18:04.68 to pace their team to a third-place finish. Teammate Gavin Stoos was sixth in 18:25.09.
SBL finished second with 55 points. Carlos Rodriguez led the way in fourth (18:05.05). Hayden Gamble was seventh (18:25.95) while Alejandro Vargas-Ga and Braulio Gonzalez were 13th and 14th, respectively in times of 19:24.78 and 19:25.87. Heelan's Roberto Rundquist was 15th in 19:35.12.
Click below for full results.
AT SPENCER
The LeMars girls finished fourth with 110 points. Sienna Kass, Rebecca Hulinsky and Emma Morey reached the medal stand with respective finishes of ninth, 11th and 13th.
On the boys side, LeMars placed seventh as a team behind Juan Sanchez's 11th-place showing in a time of 18:21.13.
View the full results below.
AT EAST BUTLER
The Palmyra boys finished 10th with 136 points. Drew Moyer led the way with a runner-up finish (20.57). View full results below.