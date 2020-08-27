(Auburn) -- The Louisville boys and Auburn’s Sydney Binder were winners on Thursday night at the Auburn XC Invitational.
Binder — a freshman — ran a 21:42.63 to win the individual championship ahead of Johnson County Central’s Ashlei McDonald, who ran a 22:07.26. Nebraska City’s Chloe Schaulis had a fourth-place finish in 23:11.41. Louisville’s Sophie Korytowski was the ninth-place finisher, ending up with a 23:55.17.
Douglas County West scored four in the top seven and finished with 18 points to take the team title. Nebraska City was second with 51 while Auburn (53), Falls City (55) and Platteview (73) rounded out the top five.
In the boy’s race, Louisville had 34 points thanks to four runners in the top 16. Douglas County West ended up second with 43 while Platteview, Nebraska City and Falls City rounded out the top five with 57, 71 and 80 points, respectively.
Falls City senior Eli Bottom won the individual championship in 18:02.56. Jaxson Barnes, Talon Ball and Eric Heard of Louisville ran third, fifth and 10th, respectively. Barnes ran an 18:49.28, Ball had a 19:02.64 and Heard a 19:46.24.
Nebraska City placed Sabir Musa in seventh in 19:17.52 while Auburn’s Tristan Perry had a 19:28.85 in eighth place.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.