(KMAland) -- Four KMAland schools were in action in cross country on Monday.

Albia Invitational 

Melcher-Dallas, Moravia and Wayne competed at the Albia XC Invitational on Monday.

In the girl’s race, Melcher-Dallas standout J’Lyn Knutson placed third in 21:45, finishing behind a pair of Pekin runners. Wayne’s Hagan Arnold placed 10th at the meet, and the Falcons scored 112 points to finish fourth.

Wayne had RC Hicks and Levi Moss finish third and fourth in the boys race. The Falcons ended up with 82 points in third place. View the complete results from the meet below.

Download PDF Albia Invitational Aug 31 2020.pdf

Collins-Maxwell Invitational 

Martensdale-St. Marys was on hand for the Collins-Maxwell XC Invitational on Monday. The highest finish in the girls race was Maggie Girardi in 21st and David Ralls in 34th. 

View the complete results linked here.

