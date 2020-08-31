(KMAland) -- Four KMAland schools were in action in cross country on Monday.
Albia Invitational
Melcher-Dallas, Moravia and Wayne competed at the Albia XC Invitational on Monday.
In the girl’s race, Melcher-Dallas standout J’Lyn Knutson placed third in 21:45, finishing behind a pair of Pekin runners. Wayne’s Hagan Arnold placed 10th at the meet, and the Falcons scored 112 points to finish fourth.
Wayne had RC Hicks and Levi Moss finish third and fourth in the boys race. The Falcons ended up with 82 points in third place. View the complete results from the meet below.
Collins-Maxwell Invitational
Martensdale-St. Marys was on hand for the Collins-Maxwell XC Invitational on Monday. The highest finish in the girls race was Maggie Girardi in 21st and David Ralls in 34th.
View the complete results linked here.