(KMAland) -- Results from Shenandoah, Dallas Center-Grimes, Maryville and Plattsmouth in the KMAland cross country recap for Tuesday.
AT Shenandoah
The Harlan girls, Atlantic boys, Ava Rush and Tyler Shelton won championships in Shenandoah. Find the complete recap linked here.
AT Dallas Center-Grimes
The Creston girls and boys were at Dallas Center-Grimes on Tuesday night.
In the girls race, Creston had 232 points in ninth place, and Kuemper Catholic finished with 294 in 10th. Riley DeGonia led Creston in 26th, and Julia Kanne of Kuemper took 31st.
The Kuemper boys placed sixth with 201 points, and Creston came in 10th with 263. Jacob Greving led the Knights with a 15th-place run. Creston’s Riley Wipperman was the highest finisher for the Panthers in 45th.
View the complete results linked here.
AT Plattsmouth
The Plattsmouth girls and boys each placed three in the top 12 at their home meet.
Jolie Dix (8th), Natalie Briggs (9th) and Jozlyn Barnes (12th) led the Blue Devils in the girls race while Carter Moss (3rd), Elijah Dix (10th) and Sam Campin (12th) topped the boys.
Plattsmouth had 45 points to lead area girls teams, placing third. Abraham Lincoln had 102 and Auburn finished with 108.
In addition, Sidney’s Cole Jorgenson came in with an 11th place finish. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
The Blue Devils placed third with 51 points in the boys race while AL had 137 in eighth, Auburn finished with 143 in ninth and Sidney finished in 10th with 171.
AT Maryville
The Mount Ayr girls and Maryville boys claimed team championships on Tuesday in Maryville.
The Raiderettes were led by four runners in the top 13 with Makenna Jones, Karly Elwood, Karlie Larsen and Reagan Walker taking fourth, fifth, 10th and 13th, respectively. They scored 36 points to edge Chillicothe’s 37.
Rock Port’s Aubrey Watkins was the high finisher from the area in the girls race, placing second ahead of Platte Valley’s Andrea Riley. Maryville’s Caroline Pohren was sixth in the race.
In the boys meet, Maryville rolled to a dominant win with 19 points. Jag Galapin was the individual champion in 17:44.77 while teammates Connor Blackford and Cale Sterling were next. Dylan Masters placed seventh, Bradley Deering was ninth and Mason Marriott came in 11th for the Spoofhounds.
East Atchison’s Daniel Lesher was sixth, and Caleb Lucas came in eighth place for Rock Port. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
MISSING
AT Dakota Valley (Sioux City West, Sioux City East)
AT North Platte (Mound City, South Holt)