(KMAland) -- Courtney Sporrer, Brett McGee, Garrett Dumke, Sydney Binder and the IKM-Manning boys were area winners in cross country on Tuesday.
Logan-Magnolia Meet
Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia and Brett McGee from Tri-Center won individual championships on Tuesday in Logan.
Sporrer ran to a solid win in 18:41.11 while Bishop Heelan Catholic won the team championship behind four in the top 10. Grace Mahaney and Maddie Demke ran second and third, and Jada Newberg was fifth. Brooklyn Stanley ran 10th for the Crusaders.
Underwood freshman Georgia Paulson had a fourth-place finish while Audubon’s Grace Slater placed sixth and Reese Duncan of St. Albert came in seventh. Hannah Thygesen of Audubon and Claire Miller of Denison-Schleswig were eighth and ninth, respectively.
Heelan won with 32 points to AHSTW’s 80. Logan-Magnolia was third with 84, Audubon had 123 in fourth and Denison-Schleswig was fifth with 129.
McGee won his championship in dominant fashion as well with a time of 15:52.07. Quentin Dreyer of IKM-Manning led the Wolves to a championship with a second-place finish.
IKM-Manning had 76 points and actually tied for the lowest score with Missouri Valley, but they won by virtue of the sixth runner tiebreaker. Tri-Center had 87 in third, Underwood placed fourth with 94 and Bishop Heelan was fifth with 118.
Gable Porter of Underwood ran third at the meet while Leo Flores of Denison-Schleswig was fourth and Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley came in fifth. The rest of the top 10 went Cody Gilpin of Missouri Valley, St. Albert’s Hadyn Piskorski, Noah Winkel of Heelan, Connor Keller from IKM-Manning and Underwood’s Bryce Patten.
Dallas Center-Grimes Meet
Atlantic’s Craig Alan Becker ran second at the loaded Dallas Center-Grimes Invitational on Tuesday.
Becker finished in a time of 16:17 and led his team to a sixth-place finish behind the likes of Norwalk, DCG, Carlisle, Des Moines Christian and Indianola.
In the girl’s race, Creston’s Braelyn Baker led the way with an eighth-place finish. Taylor McCreedy of Atlantic came in 13th. Dallas Center-Grimes won the meet with 48 points. Atlantic had 173 in eighth and Creston was ninth with 200.
Spoofhound Invitational
Maryville’s Garrett Dumke won his home championship on Tuesday in Maryville. Dumke rolled to the win with a 17:44.68 time to win by over 90 seconds.
Jake Walker of Maryville placed seventh, Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas was eighth and East Atchison’s Jordan Graf ran 10th.
In the girl’s race, North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger led area runners with a second place finish. Iris Alvarez — a freshman from Savannah — was the individual champion. Other area runners in the top 10 included Rock Port’s Aubrey Watkins (4th), Halle Buck from Maryville (8th) and Brylie Brincks of North Andrew (10th).
Plattsmouth Invitational
Auburn freshman Sydney Binder ran to another win on Tuesday at the Plattsmouth Invitational, edging South Sioux City’s Emane Ahmed by less than two seconds with a time of 20:50.97.
The next highest area runner was Plattsmouth’s Natalie Briggs, who came in 15th. Duchesne Academy had 24 points to win the meet. Auburn as fifth with 77, Plattsmouth had 93 in sixth and Abraham Lincoln scored 95 in seventh.
Kaleb Wooten of Plattsmouth was the highest area boys finisher in third place behind a top two of Mesuidi Ejerso of South Sioux City and Mount Michael’s Jack Sorensen.
Wooten’s teammates Elijah Dix and Sam Campin came in eighth and ninth, respectively, leading the Blue Devils to 37 points and a third place finish. Mount Michael won the meet with 32 while South Sioux City was second with 36. Auburn had 109 in sixth place.
