(KMAland) -- The Plattsmouth and LeMars boys and Sydney Binder, Kaleb Wooten, Eli Bottom and Rylee Dunkin were KMAland winners on Thursday night in cross country action.
Gary Meyer Invitational
The LeMars boys won a team championship at their home Gary Meyer Invitational on Thursday.
The Bulldogs had 32 points behind six in the top 14, including Jason Sudtelgte (2nd), Blake Dirksen (4th), Kaden Wingert (6th), Jackson Sudtelgte (8th), Luke Feuerhelm (12th) and Juan Sanchez (14th).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was led by Carlos Rodriguez in third-place, finishing with 71 points. The Warriors also placed third as a team with Isaac Bryan and Nick Muller placing 10th and 11th, respectively. MOC-Floyd Valley’s Sam May won the individual championship in 17:26.11.
In the girls race, Sergeant Bluff-Luton had 41 points to lose by just two to Spencer. Sophia Karras, Brynn Wolf, Sabrina Hazuka, Gabby Ryan and Ella Brester ran third, sixth, ninth, 11th and 12th, respectively, for the Warriors.
View the complete results below.
Colfax-Mingo Tigerhawk Invitational
Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin ran a 20:55.92 and won the Tigerhawk Invitational at Colfax-Mingo on Thursday.
Dunkin’s teammates Cheyanne Bruns and Kisha Reed were sixth and 13th, respectively, and teh Sabers posted 58 points to finish second.
Collins-Maxwell won both the girls and boys team titles with 43 and 60 points, respectively. View the complete results below.
Fairbury Invitational
Auburn freshman Sydney Binder chalked up another win on Thursday evening, taking the Fairbury championship by less than a second over fellow freshman Annie Hueser of Lincoln Christian.
Binder ran a 20:39.22 to win the meet in leading Auburn to 90 points and a fifth-place finish. Ellie Wilkinson of Syracuse added a 10th-place run while Falls City was 10th in the team standings with 148 points.
Eli Bottom of Falls City won the boys championship. He was joined in the top 11 by his teammate Jared Hawley, who placed 11th. Bottom’s time of 17:54.30 helped the Tigers scored 91 points and take third.
The Lincoln Christian boys and girls were the team champions at the meet. View the full girls results here and the boys results here.
Wahoo Invitational
Kaleb Wooten and the Plattsmouth boys won championships at the Wahoo Invitational on Thursday.
Wooten ran a 17:00.91 to lead three Blue Devils in the top six. Sam Campin was fourth and Elijah Dix placed fifth, as Plattsmouth scored 32 points to win the meet. Mt. Michael Benedictine also scored 32, but the Blue Devils won the fifth runner tiebreak.
In the girls race, Jaiden Tweton of Ashland-Greenwood ended up fifth with a time of 20:51.90. The Bluejays also had Darby Walsh in 12th and Dayna Wilson in 13th on their way to 39 points and a second-place finish.
Natalie Briggs led Plattsmouth in eighth place, as the Blue Devils scored 68 to take fifth. Isabel Clarke of Platteview (20:34.85) and Blair (24 points) won the girls titles.
View the complete results from the girls meet here and the boys meet here.
Bergan Invitational
Johnson County Central’s Ashlei McDonald posted a third-place finish at the Bergan Invitational on Thursday.
McDonald ran a 23:48 while Hannah Williams of North Bend Central won the championship with a time of 23:08.
The Johnson County Central boys placed eighth with 134 points. North Bend Central’s girls, Aquinas Catholic’s boys and Payton Davis of Aquinas were other winners on the night.
View the complete results below.