(KMAland) -- The Mound City boys, Palmyra girls, Central Decatur girls and boys and Cole Jorgenson, RC Hicks and Emily Frey were all winners in KMAland XC on Monday.
AT Red Oak (Paul Fish Invitational)
Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley and Baylor Bergren of Red Oak were individual winners while the Clarinda girls and boys won the team championships. View the complete recap linked here.
AT Ballard
The Atlantic boys had the high finish among KMAland schools in Ballard on Monday evening. The Trojans scored 124 points and finished fourth in the Class B race.
Drew Engler led the way for Atlantic with an 11th place finish. Nodaway Valley posted an 11th place finish of their own with 272 points. The Creston boys were 12th in the Class A race with 349 points.
Atlantic’s Ava Rush was second in the Class B girls race with a time of 20:27.90. The Trojans had 128 points and took sixth as a team, and Nodaway Valley finished with 246 in 10th. The Creston girls had 256 points and took ninth in the Class A team race.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT East Atchison
The Mound City boys scored 33 points while Sidney’s Cole Jorgenson ran an 18:02 to win championships at East Atchison.
Jorgenson was followed by Mound City’s Keaton Zembles, who was one of four Panthers in the top 15. Carl Carver (7th), William Heck (9th) and Jadon Griffin (15th) were the others. Sidney placed third with 53 points, as Andreas Buttry joined Jorgenson as a medalist with a 12th place finish.
South Holt’s Dawson Fansher took third, Caleb Lucas of Rock Port was fourth and Cole Anderson of East Atchison took fifth. Platte Valley’s Quenton Manship and Jacob Perry went 10th and 11th, respectively, and teammate Ethan Holtman was 13th.
In the girls race, Mound City’s Kayte Pankau was the high finisher in second place. Aubrey Watkins of Rock Port came in third, and Andrea Riley of Platte Valley and South Holt’s Olivia Prussman ran fourth and fifth, respectively.
Sidney’s Makenna Laumann and Marley Shull were seventh and 10th, respectively, and North Andrew’s Brylie Brincks came in ninth. Mound City’s Emerald Akers, Alexis Bywater of East Atchison, South Holt’s Makayla Bohart, East Atchison’s Brooklyn Wennihan and Sidney’s Grace Zach rounded out the top 15.
View complete results from the meet below.
AT Pleasantville
Central Decatur swept the team championships on Monday at Pleasantville, scoring 59 points to win the girls meet and 53 to take the boys.
The Cardinals girls were led by Harrisen Bevan in third place. Hadley Bell added a seventh place run while Aniston Jones and Addyson Schreck took 13th and 15th, respectively.
Martensdale-St. Marys had 108 points in third place, led by a fifth place finish from Ellie Baker. Josephine Wearmouth came in 11th for the Blue Devils.
Mount Ayr’s Karly Elwood was the high area finisher in second place with a time of 21:26. She helped the Raiderettes to 136 points and a fifth place finish. Wayne came in 11th with 250 points and got a 12th place finish from Hagan Arnold.
View complete results from the girls meet linked here.
On the boys side, Central Decatur scored 53 points behind three in the top 13. Tate Swartz (9th), Gunner Smith (10th) and Joe Sheetz (13th) led the charge for the Cardinals. Wayne’s RC Hicks and Levi Moss ran a 17:15 and 17:16, respectively, to lead Wayne to 121 points and a fourth place finish.
Martensdale-St. Marys was sixth with 181, and Southeast Warren came in 11th with 230 points. The Warhawks got an 11th place individual finish from Ronan Jimenez. Also of note, Lamoni’s Tyson McDole ran fourth in the individual race.
View complete results from the boys race linked here.
AT Yutan
Emily Frey and Palmyra won championships in the girls end of the Yutan Invitational on Monday. Frey ran a 21:22.71 and was joined by five other teammates in the top 14.
Bettie Jo Chambers, Lydia Lang, Ava Palm and Kinsley Hvaranek all ran sixth through ninth while Emily Moyer was 14th, and the Panthers had 16 points to win the team championship.
Louisville’s Mira Fosmer and Charlee Peacock went fourth and fifth, respectively, and Hailey Teller ended up in 15th for the Lions.
On the boys side, Palmyra’s Drew Moyer had a sixth place finish while Austin Patton of Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water placed eight. Louisville’s Jaxson Barnes placed 10th, and Chandler Berry of Palmyra was 12th.
Louisville took fourth as a team with 104, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water came in fifth with 107 and Palmyra was seventh with 134.