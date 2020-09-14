(KMAland) -- Atlantic ran well at Ballard, Central Decatur's boys won another meet in Pleasantville and more from the night in KMAland cross country.
Paul Fish Invitational
Find the complete recap from our coverage of the meet linked here.
Ballard Meet
The Atlantic girls and boys had solid team showings at the Ballard Meet on Monday evening.
In the Class B girls race, Atlantic had 84 points to finish in third place. Creston was fourth with 108. The Panthers were led by Braelyn Baker, who finished second behind Ellie Meyer of IFA-AGWSR. Atlantic’s Taylor McCreedy and Ava Rush placed fourth and 11th, respectively, and Nodaway Valley’s Sophia Broers came in 13th.
In the Class B boys race, Atlantic had 82 points to take third. Craig Alan Becker led the way for the Trojans with a 16:48.80 in third place. Nodaway Valley had 102 points in fourth behind Toby Bower (7th), Doug Berg (9th) and Ben Breheny (12th).
Creston placed ninth with 261 points and were led by Clayton Stafford in 11th place. Atlantic also had the 13th-place finisher in Drew Engler.
View the complete results from the meet here.
Pleasantville Meet
Randy Jimenez of Southeast Warren and Melcher-Dallas’ J’Lyn Knutson won individual championships while Central Decatur’s boys cruised to another team title.
Knutson ran a 20:17 to win the girls race while East Union’s Gabrielle Valencia had a 21:37 in fourth place. Harrison Bevan, Hadley Bell and Aniston Jones were seventh, eighth and 12th, respectively, for CD in scoring 66 points — good for second place. Karlie Larsen of Mount Ayr added a ninth-place finish.
PCM was the team champion in the girls race with 52 points.
On the boys side, Central Decatur had 19 points thanks to four in the top 10. William Gillis placed second behind Jimenez, posting a school-record time of 16:02. Jimenez had the winning time of 15:33.
Tyson McDole (3rd), Vincent Carcamo (8th) and Glenn Oesch (10th) also had strong finishes for the Cardinals while Briar Knapp of Mount Ayr was 12th.
View complete results from the meet below.
