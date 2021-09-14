(KMAland) -- The Lo-Ma and SBL girls, the St. Albert and SBL boys and Courtney Sporrer, Colin Lillie, Lindsey Sonderman, Brooklyn Stanley, Carlos Rodriguez and Rylee Dunkin all won championships on Tuesday in KMAland XC.
AT AHSTW
The Logan-Magnolia girls and St. Albert boys swept their respective divisions in Avoca on Tuesday.
Courtney Sporrer ran a 19:50.6 to win another individual championship, leading the Panthers to 26 points. Sister and teammate Madison Sporrer went second while Haedyn Hall and Mya Moss finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Greylan Hornbeck also ran 13th.
St. Albert was second in the girls race with 55 points. Tyler Tingley and Carly McKeever went third and fourth, and Brenna Smith was eighth. IKM-Manning had 95 points in third behind Emily Albertsen’s 12th place finish.
AHSTW had 103 and Audubon finished with 105 to round out the team top five. Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger placed seventh, AHSTW’s Rylie Knop was ninth and Grace Steinmetz from Heartland Christian came in 10th. Hannah Thygesen of Audubon (11th), Elise Olson from Woodbine (14th) and Becca Cody of Riverside (15th) also finished within the top 15.
On the boys side, St. Albert’s Colin Lillie ran to another win in 17:17.9. The Falcons also placed Hadyn Piskorski fourth and Adam Denny in eighth on their way to a meet-best 46 points. Bryce Patten of Underwood and Cole Dooley of Treynor ran out the top three, and Landon Bendgen of Woodbine took fifth.
Missouri Valley’s Cody Gilpin (6th), Gunner Wagner of Woodbine (7th), Mason McCready of Riverside (9th) and Mason Yochum from Treynor (10th) also placed within the top 10. Will Gutzmer of Missouri Valley ran 11th, Lane Sams and Caden Keller of IKM-Manning were in the next two spots and Jackson Deist of Audubon and Woodbine’s Nate Wright were also in the top 15.
In the team race, Woodbine was a distance second with 73 points, Missouri Valley had 90 in third, IKM-Manning scored 100 in fourth and Treynor put up 120 in fifth. View the complete results linked here.
AT Storm Lake
Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman added another win in her freshman season. Sonderman ran a 19:36.24 to win in Storm Lake, leading Harlan to 95 points and a fourth place finish. Kaia Bieker also had a strong run in ninth place while Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik took seventh.
LeMars’ girls had 187 points in sixth, and Denison-Schleswig was 10th with 243.
In the boys race, Harlan’s Tyler Shelton was the runner-up. The Cyclones had 135 points in fourth place. Denison-Schleswig’s Leo Flores was ninth, and Trace Obbink from LeMars had an 11th place run. LeMars was fifth with 140, and the Monarchs had 182 in eighth.
View the complete results from Storm Lake linked below.
AT Woodbury Central
Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Brooklyn Stanley and Carlos Rodriguez of Sergeant Bluff-Luton won individual championships at Woodbury Central.
Stanley ran a 21:26.86 to win the individual girls race. Teammate Delaney Saulsbury claimed fourth, but it was Sergeant Bluff-Luton winning the team title with 35 points thanks to a run of Warriors from fifth through ninth: Sabrina Hazuka, Sophia Karras, Brynn Wolf, Gabby Ryan and Dani Rodriguez.
Heelan’s Scarlett Walsh came in 11th, and Hannah Fitzpatrick came in 13th for the Crusaders on their way to 45 points and a runner-up team finish. Sioux City North was sixth with 144.
Rodriguez won the boys race for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in 18:28.31. The Warriors claimed the team championship with 62 points, as Hayden Gamble and Michael Wiesele were 12th and 14th, respectively.
Heelan’s Carter Ritz was seventh while teammate Roberto Rundquist ran 11th. Sioux City North placed third with 100 points behind top 13 runs from Raul Gomez (8th) and Davian Greenstreet (13th). Heelan was fourth with 10, Sioux City West had 194 in eighth and Sioux City East finished with 205 in ninth.
View the complete results from the meet below.
AT Oskaloosa
Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars won the individual girls championship in a time of 20:24. View the complete results from Oskaloosa below.