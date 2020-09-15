(KMAland) -- Missouri Valley and AHSTW won team titles in Avoca, Harlan did the same in Storm Lake and Council Bluffs was well represented in Des Moines. Check out the full rundown from Tuesday's cross country action below.
AHSTW Meet
Logan-Magnolia's Courtney Sporrer and Treynor's Cole Dooley were the individual champions while the AHSTW girls and Missouri Valley boys won the team titles. The complete rundown from this meet can be found at our Local Sports page.
Woodbury Central Meet
Sioux City East's Kaia Downs claimed the individual title on the girls side. Bishop Heelan won the team title, doing so with 53 points. Grace Mahaney paced the Crusaders with a third place finish. Other area medalists included Sioux City North's Elizabeth Jordan (2nd), Sioux City East's Sydney Helt (4th) and Katie Lammers (13th), Bishop Heelan's Jada Newburg (7th), Brooklyn Stanley (9th) and Maddie Demke (10th) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Sophia Karras (5th), Brynn Wolf (14th) and Sabrina Hazuka (15th).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the team title in the boys race while Sioux City North and Sioux City East were second and third. Carlos Rodriguez paced SBL with a runner-up finish while teammates Isaac Bryan, Hayden Gamble and Nick Muller also medaled with finishes of 8th, 10th and 11th. Fithawi Andemichael (3rd), Nick Walters (6th) and Easton Gelinne medaled for Sioux City West. Ryan Campbell (5th), Owen Hoak (9th) and Steven Kling (14th) medaled for Sioux City East. Complete results from the meet can be found below.
Storm Lake Meet
The Harlan girls won the team title with 38 points. Kaia Bieker paced the Cyclones with a third-place finish. Teammate Brecken VanBaale was fourth, Liv Freund placed sixth and Abi Albertsen was 10th. Denison-Schleswig's Claire Miller finished 12th
Harlan's Trey Gross claimed the individual title in the boys' race with a time of 17:00.42 while LeMars claimed the team title with four medalists -- Jason Sudtelgte (3rd), Jackson Sudtelgte (5th), Kaden Wingert (6th) and Blake Dirksen (8th). Complete results can be found below.
English Valleys Meet
Twin Cedars' Cheyanne Bruns medaled in the girls' race with a seventh-place finish. Check out the complete results below.
WDM Valley Meet
Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn finished second in a time of 17:20. Aidan Booton and Juan Martinez of Thomas Jefferson also medaled with respective finishes of fourth and 10th. Lewis Central placed fourth as a team while TJ was fifth. View full results here.
In the girls race, Lewis Central's Haley Bach was the highest-finishing area runner in 24th. Complete results can be found here.