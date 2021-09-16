(KMAland) -- The Clarinda girls, Central Decatur and Ankeny Christian boys and Mayson Hartley, William Gillis, Rylee Dunkin and Danie Parriott all won championships in KMAland XC on Thursday. Includes results from SWV, Panorama, Lynnville-Sully, Blair, Colo-NESCO & Bennington.
AT Southwest Valley
The Central Decatur boys claimed the Southwest Valley Invitational championship, scoring 38 points.
William Gillis ran a 17:36 to win the meet while teammates Tate Swartz (7th), Gunner Smith (8th), Vincent Carcamo (10th), Joe Sheetz (12th) and Glenn Oesch (13th) all finished within the top 13.
Cole Jorgenson of Sidney was second while Red Oak’s Baylor Bergren took third. Tyson McDole of Lamoni came in sixth, and Jacob Driskill from East Union came in 15th. In the boys team race, Red Oak had 86 points in third to finish ahead of Lamoni’s 130 in fourth. Sidney was fifth with 135.
Martensdale-St. Marys had 138 in sixth, Southwest Valley scored 190 in seventh and East Mills had 196 in eighth.
Central Decatur’s girls finished in second with 43 points. Martensdale-St. Marys had the third place spot with 70, Red Oak scored 101 in fourth and Southwest Valley claimed fifth with 123.
Hadley Bell and Harrisen Bevan of Central Decatur went third and fourth, respectively, and Ellie Baker of Martensdale-St. Marys rounded out the top five with a fifth place finish. Aniston Jones of Central Decatur came in seventh, Martensdale-St. Marys’ Josephine Wearmouth finished ninth and Camryn Bass of Red Oak came in 10th. Jillian Valencia of East Union took 11th, and Makenna Perkins of Central Decatur came in 13th.
AT Panorama
The Clarinda girls won the team championship behind an individual win from Mayson Harley, who ran 20:43 to take the title. Raenna Henke was fourth and Ashlyn Eberly placed 15th for the Cardinals, which had 71 points.
Tri-Center finished with 157 in sixth, Kuemper Catholic had 213 in eighth and IKM-Manning was ninth with 239. Nodaway Valley also had 239 in 10th, and Exira/EHK was 13th with 361.
View the complete results from the girls meet linked here.
In the boys race, Clarinda was the high finisher with 111 points in fourth place. Kyle Wagoner led the Cardinals in ninth while Treyton Schaapherder claimed 11th.
Kuemper Catholic was sixth with 192 points, IKM-Manning had 238 in eighth and Nodaway Valley was 11th with 254. Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley had a seventh place individual run. Tri-Center scored 325 team points and took 13th.
View the complete results from the boys meet linked here.
AT Lynnville-Sully
Rylee Dunkin won another individual championship for Twin Cedars with a run of 20:50. In the boys race, Southeast Warren placed sixth as a team with 151 points behind a sixth place individual finish from Ronan Jimenez.
Click here for the girls results and here for the boys results.
AT Blair
Abraham Lincoln and West Harrison competed at the Blair Invitational. The AL boys were ninth with 155 points while the AL girls took 10th with 178. View full results below.
AT Colo-NESCO
The Ankeny Christian boys won the team championship with 46 points on the night. Daniel Schoening, Landon Nehring and Brody Hoefle were all in the top six for the Eagles, finishing second, fifth and sixth, respectively.
View the complete results from the boys linked here and the girls linked here.
AT Bennington
Conestoga’s Danie Parriott won the individual girls championship with a time of 20:44.39. Mira Fosmer of Louisville came in 10th, Nebraska City’s Evie Madison finished 12th and Auburn’s Lilyan Becker and Alivia Thomas went 13th and 15th, respectively.
In the boys race, Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton, Sabir Musa and Alex Rico went third through fifth while Louisville’s Jaxson Barnes and Tyler Euans went seventh and ninth, respectively. Conestoga’s Kaden Simmerman came in 12th, Nebraska City’s Hayden Beccard took 13th and Auburn’s Triston Perry finished in 15th.
The Nebraska City boys tied for the low number at 25 but finished in second place while Louisville’s 79 came in fourth. Auburn finished fifth with 98, and Conestoga had 164 in 10th. The Nebraska City girls were third with 54 to finish one point ahead of Auburn.
View the complete results from the meet below.
AT Hiawatha
No results reported.