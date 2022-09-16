(Waverly) -- The Plattsmouth boys claimed a team championship at Waverly’s Ken Addkison Invite on Friday.
The Blue Devils scored 40 points, led by a third-place finish from Elijah Dix, who ran a 17:13.03. Another Blue Devil — Carter Moss — was right behind Dix in fourth with a time of 17:21.28.
Also in the boy’s team race, Palmyra finished sixth with 120 points.
In the girl’s race, Palmyra scored 65 points to place fourth while Plattsmouth came in fifth with 79. Haley Hengtgen of Palmyra led area runners in ninth-place with a time of 21:56.93.
Natalie Briggs of Plattsmouth ran 22:14.61 in 11th, and Emily Frey of Palmyra came in 15th with a time of 22:53.31.
Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.