(KMAland) -- Braelyn Baker and William Gillis won while Mayson Hartley and Brett McGee also had great runs on Thursday in KMAland cross country action.
Southwest Valley Invitational
Creston’s Braelyn Baker and William Gillis of Central Decatur ran to victories at the Southwest Valley Invitational on Thursday.
Baker was one of three Creston runners in the top 14, as they scored 51 points to take second behind Winterset’s 32. Paige Davis took third and Morgan Buxton ended up 14th for the Panthers.
McKinna Hogan of Lenox finished second while Red Oak’s Alexa McCunn was fourth. East Union placed Gabrielle Valencia in eighth, and Central Decatur’s Hadley Bell, Anniston Jones and Harrisen Bevan went 11th, 12th and 13th for the Cardinals, which scored 84 points in third.
In the boy’s race, the Cardinals took the top spot with Gillis while Tyson McDole came in seventh place. CD scored 57 points and finished second to Winterset’s 45. Red Oak had three in the top 15, led by Baylor Bergren in third, and scored 87 in third place. Kaden Johnson (11th) and Nolan Blackman (15th) were also among the top 15.
West Nodaway had 87 points but settled for fourth place. Tyler Blay was the runner-up in the race, and Duke Ingraham and Riley Blay placed eighth and ninth, respectively. Clayton Stafford of Creston placed fourth while Riverside’s Ben Schroder ended up 10th.
View the complete results linked here.
Panorama Invitational
The Nodaway Valley girls and boys both had the highest area finishes at a loaded Panorama Invitational on Thursday.
The Wolverine girls had 177 in sixth while the boys scored 191 and also finished in sixth place. Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley was the highest area individual finisher, taking third place. Audubon’s Grace Slater ended up sixth, and Nodaway Valley’s Sophia Broers came in 12th.
Other teams from the area that were at the meet and their places and point totals:
7 Clarinda 191
8 Kuemper 241
9 Audubon 247
10 Tri-Center 270
11 Exira/EHK 310
12 Boyer Valley 320
In the boys race, Tri-Center’s Brett McGee had a strong third-place finish while Quentin Dreyer of IKM-Manning was ninth. Nodaway Valley’s Toby Bower placed 11th, and Michael Pottebaum of Kuemper Catholic was 14th.
Nodaway Valley’s 191 points placed them sixth while IKM-Manning had 199 in seventh. Clarinda (211 points) and Kuemper Catholic (213) were ninth and 10th, respectively. Other teams from the area that were at the meet and their places and point totals:
11 Tri-C 298
13 Boyer Valley 337
14 Woodbine 339
17 CAM 480
18 Ankeny Christian 490
View the complete results below.
Blair Invitational
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln ran at the Blair Invitational on Thursday. The girls placed seventh with 120 points while the boys were ninth with 170 points.
Gretna swept the event. View the complete results from the girls here and the boys here.
Bennington Lakeside Invitational
Auburn’s Sydney Binder took her first loss of the season, falling to Danie Parriott of Conestoga, who finished with a 20:08.88.
Louisville’s Sophie Korytowski and Charlee Peacock placed 7th and 13th, respectively, while Nebraska City’s Chloe Schaulis, Malayna Madsen and Brianna Fulton were 8th, 14th and 15th.
In the boys race, the highest area finisher was Louisville’s Talon Ball, who placed ninth. Sabir Musa of Nebraska City came in 11th while Tristan Perry of Auburn was 14th and Jaxson Barnes from Louisville placed 15th. Keaton Miller of Bennington ran a 16:52.71 to win the race.
View the complete girls results here and boys here.
Missing Results
Lynnville-Sully Meet