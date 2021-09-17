(Waverly) -- Palmyra’s Emily Frey and Plattsmouth’s Carter Moss both had individual fifth place finishes in Waverly at the Ken Adkisson Invitational.
Moss was one of three in the top 11 of the boys race for the Blue Devils, which scored 61 points and finished in third. Elijah Dix finished in 10th and Sam Campin came in 11th. Palmyra added 187 points and finished 10th, and Syracuse was 13th with 206 points.
Natalie Briggs of Plattsmouth placed 13th in the individual race to lead the Blue Devils to 77 points and a third place team finish. Palmyra had 108 in sixth.
View the complete results from the race linked here.