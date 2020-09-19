(Waverly) -- The Plattsmouth boys placed second on Friday at the Ken Adkisson Cross country Invitational.
Kaleb Wooten led the Blue Devils with a third-place finish while teammates Sam Campin and Elijah Dix ran 4th and 13th, respectively. Plattsmouth scored 41 points to finish just seven points shy of the winner Norris. Palmyra was 10th with 178 and Syracuse placed 12th with 227.
In the girls race, Syracuse’s Ellie Wilkinson was the highest area finisher with a 14th-place run. Elkhorn won the team title with 21 points. Plattsmouth had 131 in 8th and Syracuse was 10th with 138.
Kassidy Stuckey and Colin Pinneo — both of York — were individual champions. View the girls results here and the boys results here.