(KMAland) -- The Glenwood girls took third at ADM, and the Palmyra girls and boys swept the meet at Ashland-Greenwood on Monday in KMAland XC.
ADM Tiger Invitational
The Glenwood girls placed three in the top eight and scored 53 points to finish in third at the ADM Tiger Invitational.
Madelyn Berglund was fifth with a time of 20:34.8 for the Rams while Lauren Hughes took seventh in 21:02.7. Breckyn Petersen finished eighth with a 21:26.5.
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
Westwood Invitational
West Harrison was the only area team at the meet. Jacob Barry and Riley Acker both had top 14 finishes with Barry running 25:11.80 in 12th and Acker going 26:19.45 in 14th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
The Palmyra girls and boys won team championships with 16 points each at the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational.
In the girl’s race, Hailey Hengtgen ran to the win in 22:31.00 while Emily Frey (23:08.71), Bettie Jo Chambers (23:22.82) and Kinsley Hvaranek (23:48.00) ran fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.
On the boy’s side, Chandler Berry of Palmyra was runner-up in 18:59.42. Drew Moyer added a third-place run in 19:03.95, and Gannon Hubbard ran 19:24.31 in fifth. Owen Ramaekers was sixth in 19:25.25, and Noah Lang took 15th in 20:34.06.
Ashland-Greenwood scored 75 points to finish in fifth place, led by Cooper Maack, who took eighth with a time of 19:59.27.
View the complete results from the meet below.