(KMAland) -- The St. Albert boys, Central Decatur boys, Kuemper Catholic boys and Logan-Magnolia girls won team titles while a Lewis Central school record was broken on Thursday night.
AT Ames (Lewis Central)
The Lewis Central girls took 11th with 315 points paced by Maya Humlicek's 54th-place finish.
On the boys side, Lewis Central was 13th with 305 points. Ethan Eichhorn took fifth in 15:56.80 -- a school record.
AT Logan-Magnolia
The Sporrer sisters went 1-2 at their home meet with Courtney taking first (17:48.48) and Madison in second (17:49.85). Their team claimed first with 38 points. Teammate Haedyn Hall was sixth in 20:03.68 while Mariah Nolting took 15th in 20:54.64.
Tri-Center finished second as a team with 87 points led by Quincy Schneckloth in fifth (20:03.29). Denison-Schleswig's Lola Mendlik took third (18:56.43) to pace the Monarchs to a third-place finish as a team while Claire Miller finished eighth (20:29.74).
Other medalists included Boyer Valley's Mariah Falkena (fourth) and Clara Gorham (seventh), St. Albert's Carly McKeever (ninth) and Brenna Smith (13th), IKM-Manning's Emily Albertsen (10th), Underwood's Georgia Paulson (11th), Heartland Christian's Grace Steinmetz (12th) and AHSTW's Rylie Knop (14th).
On the boys side, St. Albert claimed the team crown with 49 points behind Colin Lillie's championship in 15:24.40. Hadyn Piskorski and Adam Denny joined him on the medal stand with respective finishes of third (16:05.99) and 13th (17:04.35). Brek Boruff's eighth-place finish led Missouri Valley to a runner-up showing while Cody Gilpin was ninth and Will Gutzmer claimed 12th. IKM-Manning finished third as a team, paced by medalist outings from Caden Keller (10th) and Lane Sams (14th).
Underwood's Bryce Patten took second (15:53), Denison-Schleswig's Leo Flores was fourth (16:21.09) and Heartland Christian's Nicholas Milner finished fifth (16:26.47). Boyer Valley's Patrick Heffernan and Denison-Schleswig's Ricky Ledesma finished seventh and 11th, respectively. View the full results below.
AT West Central Valley
Nodaway Valley led the KMAland girls teams with a runner-up performance, paced by Jazz Christensen's ninth-place showing (23:38). Teammate Annika Nelson was 12th (24:27). Kuemper's Julia Kanne took second (22:05), Audubon's Grace Slater and Stefi Beisswenger were third and fourth in respective times of 22:50 and 23:04. Teammate Hannah Thygesen took eighth in 23:28. Southwest Valley's Christine Andrews was seventh (23.15) and Kuemper's Siena Argarin finished 14th (24:49).
Kuemper won the boys title with 53 points, led by Michael Pottebaum's title in 17:03. Jacob Greving (18:06) and Patrick Hensel (19:11) were fourth and seventh, respectively. Nodaway Valley's Doug Berg took runner-up honors (17:14) while teammate Malachi Broers finished ninth (19:06). Ankeny Christian's Jed Rood and Audubon's Jackson Deist medaled with showings of 11th and 13th.
AT Wayne
The Central Decatur girls took second behind Albia with 59 points. Harrisen Bevan finished second for the Cardinals (21:28.41) while Hadley Bell and Aniston Jones were ninth and 10th, respectively in 22:30.54 and 22:33.77. Wayne's Ava Goben was 11th (22:35.55), East Union's Jillian Valencia claimed 12th (22:48.61), Wayne's Hagan Arnold was 13th (22:54.60) and Mount Ayr's Makenna Jones finished 14th (23:07.13).
On the boys side, Central Decatur edged Albia by seven points to take first. William Gillis ran to a title in 17:21.22 while Gunner Smitz was 10th (18:11.78) and Joe Sheetz was 14th (18:33.53).
Wayne finished fourth, paced by RC Hicks' runner-up day (17:36.65). Levi Moss was third (17:39.05). Lamoni's Tyson McDole took fourth (17:52.61) and Southeast Warren's Ronan Jimenez was fifth (18:06.46). East Union's Jacob Driskill was 13th in 18:31.04.
AT Ottumwa (Twin Cedars)
Twin Cedars Rylee Dunkin was the girls champion in 20:28 while teammate Cheyanne Bruns took fifth in 21:43. View the full results here.
AT Douglas County West (Nebraska City, Ashland-Greenwood)
Nebraska City's Evie Madison led KMAland runners by finishing 21st. Izzy Fulton was 22nd for the pioneers.
In the boys race, Nebraska City's Mason Houghton took fourth in 16:54.54. Alex Rico and Hayden Beccard were 21st and 23rd.
