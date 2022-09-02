(KMAland) -- Sioux City North's Natnael Kifle won the Augustana Twilight while Palmyra swept the championships at the JCC Invitational to highlight KMAland XC on Friday.
Augustana Twilight
Sioux City North’s Natnael Kifle ran to a victory with a time of 15:00.28, leading the Stars to 153 points and a second-place finish at the Augustana Twilight. Gabe Nash also ran well in fifth place of the boy’s race with a time of 15:25.31.
Sioux City East finished 27th with 751 points, and Bishop Heelan Catholic had 755 in 28th.
In the girl’s race, Bishop Heelan Catholic was 20th with 472 points, Sioux City North took 23rd with 555 and Sioux City East had 595 in 24th. North’s Elizabeth Jordan was the top area finisher in 25th.
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
Johnson County Central Invitational
The Palmyra girls and boys swept the championships at the Johnson County Central Invitational. The girls scored 20 points while the boys had 27 in winning the championships.
Also in the girl’s race, East Atchison claimed third with 56 points. Louisville’s Mira Fosmer had the top area finish in second with a time of 21:29.50. Emily Frey and Hailey Hentgten of Palmyra went fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 22:05.60 and 22:14.90.
Conestoga’s Dani Ahrens was seventh in 22:59.10, Bettie Jo Chambers and Kinsley Havranek of Palmyra were eighth (23:22.30) and ninth (23:27.10) and Jayla Irvine of East Atchison took 10th (23:39.00). Madison VanLaningham of Johnson County Central claimed 13th with at time of 24:12.60.
In the boy’s race, Louisville was fifth with 95 points, Weeping Water also had 95 in sixth, Conestoga scored 110 in eighth, East Atchison finished with 111 in ninth and Johnson County Central took 10th with 142.
Austin Patton of Weeping Water was third in the race with a time of 18:31.50, and Palmyra went 4-5-6 with Chandler Berry, Drew Moyer and Gannon Hubbard with times of 18:33.30, 18:35.60 and 18:37.00. Daniel Lesher of East Atchison claimed ninth with a time of 19:08.10, and Kaden Simmerman of Conestoga finished 10th with a 19:18.20. Owen Ramaekers of Palmyra was 12th with a 19:33.50.
View the complete results linked below.