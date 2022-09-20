(KMAland) -- The Clarinda girls and Glenwood boys won in Creston while Mayson Hartley, Bryant Keller and Doug Berg were individual champs in area cross country on Tuesday.
Creston Invitational — A Division
The Clarinda girls and Glenwood boys won team championships in the A Division at the Creston Invitational.
The Cardinal girls scored 28 points to edge past Atlantic’s 29. Creston had 77 in third, and Red Oak scored 120 in fourth.
Mayson Hartley and Raenna Henke finished 1-2 with times of 20:27.6 and 20:38.6, respectively, and Maya Hunter was fifth in 22:31.5 for the Cardinals. Atlantic’s Ava Rush (20:53.9) and Claire Pellett (21:37.8) claimed third and fourth.
Clarinda also placed Amelia Hesse (24:49.5), Taylor Rasmussen (26:41.3) and Richlyn Muff (26:54.2) in 8th, 13th and 15th, respectively, and Atlantic landed Belle Berg (23:07.0) in sixth, Katrina Williams (24:10.9) in seventh, Faith Altman (25:14.2) in ninth, Mariah Huffman (26:17.9) in 11th and Hailey Huffman (26:53.4) in 14th. Creston’s Emma Pantini ran in 10th with a time of 25:19.3.
In the boy’s race, Glenwood had 22 points to Clarinda’s 65. Atlantic had 66 in third, and Creston placed fifth with 142.
Glenwood’s Bryant Keller was the champion in 16:58.0 while Andrew Smith ran third in 17:25.6. Preston Layman (18:21.4), Kevin Coots (18:26.4) Liam Hays (18:31.5), Jackson Griffin (18:35.6) and Maverick Mixon (18:53.3) also had top 10 times in fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and 10th, respectively.
Clarinda’s Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner ran well in 17:18.0 and 17:39.6 to take second and fourth, and Atlantic’s Alex Sonntag took ninth in 18:37.0 Other top 15 KMAlanders:
12. Bennett Whetstone, Atlantic (18:56.9)
14. Christian Thompson, Atlantic (19:14.9)
15. Dillon Anderson, Glenwood (19:27.9)
View complete results from the meet linked here.
Creston Invitational — B Division
Two KMAland conference teams finished second at the Creston Invitational in the B Division.
The Martensdale-St. Marys girls had 37 points in second while CAM finished with 77 in third.
The top area finisher was Ellie Baker of Martensdale-St. Marys, who ran a 23:52.1 in fourth place. Orient-Macksburg’s Bridget Bracy finished fifth with a 23:58.0, and Nodaway Valley’s Jazz Christensen came in sixth with a time of 24:05.7.
Karson Oberender (24:40.0) and Maclaine German (25:22.0) took seventh and ninth, respectively, for the Blue Devils. Other top 15 runners from KMAland:
11. Riley King, Essex (26:49.5)
12. Maryann Hart, Martensdale-St. Marys (27:43.7)
14. Hayden Waigand, East Union (28:29.1)
The Nodaway Valley boys finished second with 42 points while Martensdale-St. Marys had 48 in third and Bedford was fourth with 99.
Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley won the individual championship with a time of 17:53.8 while teammate Malachi Broers was third in 18:57.7. Jacob Driskill of East Union posted a 19:01.3, and Tony Racine of Essex was fifth in 19:05.3.
Martensdale-St. Mary’s Aden Moore took sixth (19:35.50), Tyler Cooper of Nodaway Valley was eighth (20:35.7), CAM’s Gavin Clayton ran ninth (21:21.4) and Elijah Wheeldon of Martensdale-St. Marys claimed 10th (21:26.7). Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
12. Devin Webb, Martensdale-St. Marys (21:40.1)
15. Ben Piearson, Nodaway Valley (22:00.6)
View complete results from the meet linked here.
West Marshall Invitational
The Ankeny Christian girls and boys both had top five finishes at West Marshall.
In the boy’s race, Ankeny Christian finished with 98 points in fifth place. Daniel Schoening took third in 20:09.63, and Alex Davis posted a 20:19.52 in fifth.
The Ankeny Christian girls had 92 points in fourth. Check out the complete results from the meet below.
Bob Hoyer Invitational (hosted by Malcolm)
Two area KMAland boys placed at the Bob Hoyer Invitational. Austin Patton of Weeping Water came in ninth with an 18:29.68, and Dayton Graves of Syracuse ran 18:31.64 in 12th.
The Syracuse boys had 102 points and Johnson County Central girls scored 120 to finish seventh in their respective team races. Weeping Water’s boys had 197 in 10th, and Conestoga’s boys placed 11th in 223.
View the complete results from the meet below.