(Ashland) -- Emily Frey and Drew Moyer led Palmyra on Monday with second place finishes at the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational.
Frey placed second in the girls race and was joined by five other teammates in the top 15. Ava Palm, Lydia Lang, Bettie Jo Chambers, Kinsley Hvaranek and Emily Moyer ran seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th and 15th, respectively, and the Panthers scored 27 points to take second.
In the boys race, Drew Moyer was second while Chandler Berry ran third. Palmyra placed fifth with 71 points. Ashland-Greenwood had two medalists in Elliot Gossin and Cooper Mack, who placed eighth and 10th, respectively. The Bluejays scored 81 points in seventh.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.